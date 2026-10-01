Suns Feel Miles Bridges Gives Them Something They Were Lacking

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made a polarizing trade this summer to shake up their roster when they acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix sent out Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick to Charlotte and received a least favorable 2029 first-round pick and 2027 second-round pick alongside Bridges.

The 28-year-old Bridges fills a need for the Suns at the starting power forward position, but also comes with a history of domestic violence, which he previously addressed at his introductory press conference.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia described the decision to trade for Bridges even with his past in his first comments since the trade at media day Monday.

"Bringing in Miles on the court, he's a phenomenal player. He's done amazing things. He's going to be a great fit from a culture perspective. His work ethic, his grind, his athleticism, his toughness - it fits exactly what we're building here in Phoenix," Ishbia said. "From a basketball perspective, we feel extremely great about that fit in our team. And he was a player that we targeted as that.

"Now, I know it's been talked about and I'll mention as well. Off the court, what Miles did it was unacceptable. Cannot be condoned by anyone in America, hopefully ... Now he's been held accountable. He's shown remorse. We have standards here in Phoenix, and that's not to our standards, and it will not be allowed anywhere near that type of level here in Phoenix.

"I feel extremely good about Miles and how he feels about what happened and how he's going to be a better man. And he has taken accountability. Miles got a second chance in Charlotte, and now he's here in Phoenix. And I think his job every day is to show on the court what an amazing player he is, and then also off the court to show everyone what kind of guy he can be in this community with his kids, with his family, and all the things he can do around the community. And I'm really confident and excited for you guys to meet Miles and see Miles in that way. And so we feel really good about it. "

There are some questions about Bridges' fit with the rest of the starting group given that he is undersized for his position at 6-foot-7 and has been a score-first player who hasn't been efficient from 3-point range as of late, similar to the rest of the starting lineup.

Still, the Suns are looking forward to what Bridges will bring to the team.

"I think he was something that we were lacking a bit last year - his size, his versatility on both ends of the court. I think he's an underrated playmaker from his position," Suns star Devin Booker said. "Somebody that can get the rebound and push the break, and then he can exploit matchups that aren't his size, so he can take advantage of the mismatches. And I'm excited to share the court with him."

Bridges feels his physicality can make a difference for the Suns, who ran a lot of guard-heavy lineups last season without true forwards.

"I watched a lot of film on this team, and I feel like my physicality is gonna really help them because we're already a physical team with Dillon (Brooks), and everybody else is just a scrappy team, and I think I can add to that," Bridges said.

Phoenix is also excited about the prospect of Bridges' defense alongside Brooks, as the two players can combine to be tone-setters on that side of the floor.

"Both of us are real versatile defenders," Bridges said of Brooks and himself. "We can guard 1 through 4, 1 through 5. For me and Dillon, we want to be matchup nightmares on the defensive end for star players that play the 3 or 4 spot because we can interchange and guard those guys. Throw in Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) in there, he's a great defender too. I'm excited to be playing with them."

There's a chance for Bridges to be a real difference-maker for the Suns if he's able to buy into coach Jordan Ott's system after averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over his last four seasons.

He will get his first opportunity to show his impact in training camp and the preseason, which tips off Oct. 5 against the Detroit Pistons.