Suns Insider Makes Sense of Mark Williams Signing

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their offseason of in-house business with the re-signing of starting center Mark Williams, who inked a three-year, $38 million deal to remain in Phoenix before hitting free agency.

Williams becomes the third Suns figure to return to the desert, following in the footsteps of Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

While Gillespie and Goodwin were expected back in their own respects, the Suns' decision to bring Williams back was a bit more debated. Initially acquired via trade last summer during the NBA draft, Phoenix banked on Williams' health to mantain steady play in the paint.

That happened — at least for the first part of the season before Williams again suffered from injuries towards the end of the year. Still, last year provided the most amount of games (60) and starts (55) in Williams' four-year career.

Here's what Suns insider John Gambadoro offered on Williams' signing:

"The Mark Williams three-year contract is very tradeable especially if he plays well. He will start and when Maluach is ready whenever that may be Mark can either be a backup or be traded," he posted on X.

"Second, I understand many fans wanted a big move not to run it back with a team that got swept in the first-round by OKC. What I would say is that they are going to rely on a second year of Jordan Ott and his system, health of Jalen Green and Grayson Allen, development of Fleming and Maluach and just continuity of playing together with the same guys to improve on last season - how much? Not sure but I would think their goal is to get into a top 6 seed and improve on last years win total."

Williams' $12.6 million annual average ranks 24th among active NBA centers. He cannot be traded until Jan. 15, 2027.

The Suns do have Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach on their current center depth chart, though neither provide the consistent rebounding, strength or experience Williams does when he's healthy.

Williams' presence in Phoenix largely felt like it was up to the Suns and their overall assessment of where their young backup centers were in their respective development. Ighodaro just completed his second season while Maluach was just drafted last summer.

It's clear, as for now, the Suns wanted Williams back and got him for a fairly good price. It's hard to hate this deal.