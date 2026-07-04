Suns' Koa Peat Wants to Prove Everybody Wrong After Slipping in NBA Draft

PHOENIX — Koa Peat was never supposed to fall to the Phoenix Suns.

Peat, a projected lottery pick before his first (and only) collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats, unfortunately saw his stock fall despite helping the team to a Final Four appearance.

Even with concerns around his shooting, Peat's inside game and athleticism was still expected to net his draft stock around picks 15-20.

Yet that didn't happen, and Peat barely snuck inside the first round as the No. 30 pick, which saw Phoenix leapfrog into the first to take the local product.

"Yeah, it was tough. Obviously as a competitor, you're seeing other guys you think you're better than getting drafted ahead of you," Peat said at his introductory press conference.

"But for me, I think the fit and situation is better than the pick. The picks are out of the window now. You go into Summer League, and you know those picks don't even matter. Like first pick, second pick, third pick, they really don't matter, and you know you got to compete against those guys every day."

Peat headlines a fairly stacked Suns Summer League squad. You can read more about that here .

Peat was often described as one of the draft's more polarizing prospects, though it's clear most of the NBA didn't value Peat the way Phoenix did.

"That morning [after] I was still trying to take it in," Peat said. The Suns had to trade three second-round picks to reach the final selection of the first round to take him.

"Still couldn't believe that I'm a Phoenix Sun, and still can't believe it, honestly, I'm just super excited to be able to say I'm a Phoenix Sun."

Getting drafted in the first was a massive win for Peat, as his contract is fully guaranteed. Had he been a second-round pick, he would have had to negotiate his deal, which may have led to only portions of his contract being guaranteed with a much lower salary as well.

Now, Peat shoulders the pressure of being a vastly talented player hoping to prove the rest of the NBA wrong.