Suns Looking To Make Splash NBA Draft Trade

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be looking to make an impactful trade ahead of next week's NBA Draft.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line Wednesday night:

"Sources say Phoenix is talking trades that could net a first-round pick in this draft. The Suns are currently only guaranteed to make one pick next week: No. 47 in Wednesday's second round."

The first round of the draft is on Tuesday and then will be followed by the second round on Wednesday.

The Suns don't have much future draft capital to package to move up in the draft, so this could signal they are looking to move a player or two in exchange for a first-round pick.

Even if Phoenix doesn't trade all the way into the first round, it seems more likely than not that the Suns will at least move up in the second round for a player they covet.

I believe they will try to move up somewhere in the 30's — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 17, 2026

Our Kevin Hicks previously dove into a few different trade-up targets, which you can read by clicking here.

The Suns have not been shy about trading up or down in the NBA Draft as of late, making a few different trades for draft picks last season in the first draft under general manager Brian Gregory.

Phoenix notably got the No. 10 overall pick (Khaman Maluach) from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade last year, but also traded away the No. 29 pick for Mark Williams and then carefully navigated the second round with three different trades to net the 31st and 41st selections, which they used on Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.

Owner Mat Ishbia has made it known previously that he doesn't place a lot of stake in future draft capital, and the Suns have shown they are instead willing to be creative in gaining draft picks when they want them.

The most likely trade candidates if Phoenix is looking to move into the first round are Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, but the Suns could have some other ideas they are working on.

The second round is filled with experienced college players with NIL allowing younger players to return to school, so a lot of players Phoenix could potentially target with either the No. 47 pick or a trade to move up have pretty defined skillsets already.

Gregory and Ishbia seem like they have something cooking up before the draft, so stay tuned for what transpires.