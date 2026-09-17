Suns Make Roster Move Before Training Camp
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PHOENIX — Training camp is just weeks away for the Phoenix Suns, and they've made a roster move before festivities started.
According to Keith Smith, the Suns waived Jordan Schakel from his Exhibit 10 contract. However, he is expected to rejoin Phoenix's G League affiliate for the coming season.
Schakel played just two seasons in the NBA (2021-23) with the Washington Wizards after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's widely regarded as one of the best shooters to emerge from San Diego State after scoring over 1,000 career points in the college ranks.
Since, Schakel (6-foot-6 and 200 lbs) has bounced around from G League teams (Golden State and Boston's affiliate) to playing overseas, most recently playing in Germany.
His NBA experience is limited with just six games and six minutes averaged.
Schakel was never going to put a dent into Phoenix's heavy guard rotation of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, Luke Kennard and Jordan Goodwin among other options.
However, it's clear Phoenix wants him around on the Valley Suns as an option for their G League squad.
During his last G League stint (2024-25) Schakel averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes according to their official record books.
The Suns will begin their first preseason game on Monday, Oct. 5. Media Day is set for Monday, Sept. 28.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!