Ranking Suns' Top 5 Young Players for 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a lot of young talent that could end up shaping the future of the franchise for years to come.

This season could be a pivotal one for a few of these players taking the next steps in their careers as Phoenix tries to build a contender around Devin Booker in the years ahead.

The Suns have three key players who are 24 in Jalen Green, Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro, but here are our current rankings of Phoenix's five players 23 years and younger, who are all yet to truly prove themselves in their NBA careers so far:

5. Koby Brea (23)

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott talks to Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea (14) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brea appeared in just 12 games for the Suns last season, but did show off his lethal 3-point shooting, connecting on 43.3% of his 3-point shots.

Entering his second season on a two-way contract with Phoenix after being drafted 41st overall in 2025, Brea will have to prove that he can make an impact defensively and with his playmaking alongside his shooting ability if he wants to see major minutes.

4. Koa Peat (19)

Koa Peat (left) with Suns GM Brian Gregory during an introductory news conference at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on June 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Williams' shoulder injury, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat has a chance to see some real minutes if the Suns go smaller after they traded up to select him 30th overall in June.

Peat could move up this list quickly if his unique, old-school skillset translates to the NBA and he's able to develop an outside shot, as he has the physical tools and winning mentality to make an impact.

3. Ryan Dunn (23)

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dunn was expected to take a big leap in his sophomore season last year, but did not show real progression offensively, as his points per game dropped from 6.9 from his rookie season to 5.8 last season in about the same number of minutes and he wasn't consistent as a catch-and-shoot threat and with the ball in his hands.

Now, there's a chance Dunn is buried on the depth chart and won't be part of the rotation in 2026-27, but if he can show development offensively coupled with his elite defense, there's still a big step forward he could take.

2. Khaman Maluach (20)

Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) warms up during a game against the Bucks at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following a dominant Summer League and Williams' injury, Maluach is set to step into a big role for the Suns after not playing much his rookie season as Phoenix focused on his development.

If Maluach's physical tools and outside shot all come together, he could quickly become a franchise cornerstone, but it still might take time even though he has a real shot to prove his potential after Williams went down.

1. Rasheer Fleming (22)

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though coach Jordan Ott did not show much trust in Fleming last year, he had the most impressive flashes of all these players with his 6-foot-9, 240-pound frame that includes a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

Fleming showed real development with his 3-point shot as the year went on and if he can continue to be confident in his shooting and clean up some of his defensive lapses, he could be a true weapon for the Suns for years to come.