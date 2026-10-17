Suns' Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant Trade Blows Over Social Media

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns just wrapped up their preseason, though the big topic of discussion around the organization is far and away from the court.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia and former star forward Kevin Durant exchanged some words of social media on Saturday, which first began with Ishbia's interview with CSNBC where Ishbia admitted he made a mistake in trading for Durant years ago.

"I kind of just threw money at the problem... Bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn't necessarily lead to championships," he said.

Durant found the post and responded with, "#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oy6PZrBC2n — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2026

Durant, never shy on sharing his opinion on social media, seemingly takes a shot at Dillon Brooks with the DUI comment. Brooks was a big part of the Houston Rockets' package to land Durant from Phoenix last summer.

Ishbia responded with, "You obviously didn’t watch the clip. 😂 Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season. Good luck this season in Houston."

You obviously didn’t watch the clip. 😂

Didn’t blame you @Kdtrey5, but am happy with the culture we are building here in Phoenix. We got the right guys and right focus now and are excited for this season.



Good luck this season in Houston. https://t.co/WV1DQFabT9 — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) October 17, 2026

Durant responded with, "U should be giving Thanks every chance u get. You don’t have to pay me an absurd amount of money to play for another team."

That's a clear shot at Bradley Beal, who was stretched and waived last summer by Phoenix. Beal is on the Suns' books for $19.4 million over the course of five seasons, which began last year.

Durant taking shots towards Phoenix isn't quite new, though it's not often you see a player and former owner swap words online.