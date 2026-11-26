Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks left action a little before the clock hit zero in Houston.

Phoenix fell to the Rockets in 116-104 fashion on Wednesday night, though it wasn't without some fireworks as Brooks was ejected for picking up his second technical foul of the evening after jawing with Kevin Durant as time dwindled down.

The best part? Brooks and Durant were face-to-face during open play, as both were off to the side exchanging words while the Rockets were trying to dribble the clock out late in the fourth.

A scene you truly have to see to believe:

Suns Rockets is officially my new favorite matchup.



Kevin Durant untucks his jersey and goes at it with Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/oAq6HKw0Aa — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 26, 2026

The Brooks-Durant rivalry needs no introduction, as neither have failed to make their voices/opinions known on the court or in front of microphones. It certainly adds fuel to the fire that both were involved in the blockbuster trade between the Suns and Rockets a few years ago.

Things recently escalated with Durant and Suns owner Mat Ishbia exchanged words on social media, which Brooks took exception to.

"If you got beef or you want to have a conversation with somebody in particular, don't bring up nobody else," Brooks said ahead of Phoenix's last matchup against Houston, where the Suns defeated Durant and co. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"You know what I'm saying? And that just goes to show the little fake accounts and all that (expletive), talking back and forth, and blah, blah, blah. So, I'd rather do it on my real account. Even though I don't have a fake account. I'm going to do it on my real account. And you're gonna throw some subliminals, I'm gonna throw subliminals back."

Brooks and Durant will see each other next on Feb. 5.

As far as the Suns' NBA Cup hopes go, those took a massive hit after losing to Houston. Their path to the knockout stages isn't completely out of question, though a wildcard route is the most likely option of Phoenix wants to keep themselves in the tournament.

The Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.