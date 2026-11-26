PHOENIX — Thanksgiving typically isn't a holiday that demands fireworks, though the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets' matchup on Wednesday brought just that in the final seconds of Wednesday's NBA Cup battle.

While the final seconds were winding down in an eventual 116-104 Rockets win, Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks were spotted jawing to each other. While this isn't quite an unexpected occurrence, it was a bit surreal this moment happened during open play, with Durant untucking his jersey and butting foreheads with Brooks while action was happening.

Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant stopped playing MID GAME to trash talk each other 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bORZJNepTI — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 26, 2026

That ultimately led to a double tech for both players — which kicked Brooks out of the game after he received a prior technical foul just minutes before.

What Both Players Said After

"I mean, I just love basketball. That simple," Durant said on the interaction.

"I love to play ball. I love everything about the game, all the details that add up to winning. I care about that and I don't mind if somebody got a grievance with me. I don't mind addressing it right there in the moment. I'm sure he has some. I said some things that he probably didn't like, and he addressed it right there. And I can respect that as a man. And it didn't get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I'll be ready for that, too."

Brooks shared his side of things post-game:

"Just competition. It's just a battle of will. I think he started out well. So he felt like he could say a couple of things to me. It's just the competitive nature coming out. We both have it," Brooks said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin).

Suns Weren't Physical Enough

Phoenix had ample opportunity to pull away with a win, though the Suns couldn't quite match Houston's physicality on the boards.

"They play hard, physical and tough. That's what we want our identity to be as we form it this year," Suns coach Jordan Ott shared after the game (h/t Rankin).

When asked about biggest concerns, Ott didn't hesitate:

"It's always the glass. We're up against it every night. How do we find a way to offset the possession game because we're just getting crushed on the glass."

The Rockets out-rebounded Phoenix 51-38, 20 of which came on the offensive glass. The Suns, due to injuries and overall lack of size, haven't been able to rebound at high rates all season.