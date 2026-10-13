Suns' NBA Cup Court Revealed, and It Looks Sweet

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' NBA Cup court for the 2026-27 season has officially been unveiled.

The NBA released all 30 courts ahead of the regular season, which will feature another rendition of the in-season tournament.

First look at the new NBA Cup court for the Suns 👀



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/un6DNS85Fs — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) October 13, 2026

2026-27's court looks like a darker orange/purple concept, which isn't out of the ordinary for past courts. The large "SUNS" watermark on both sides of the court with the city's skyline at the bottom (near the midcourt logo) is a nice touch.

Phoenix Suns 2026-27 NBA Cup Schedule

The Suns have four group stage games as part of their West Group A schedule — two at home and two on the road.

Friday, Oct. 30: HOME vs Denver Nuggets

Friday, Nov. 20: AT Utah Jazz

Wed, Nov. 25: AT Houston Rockets

Friday, Nov. 27: HOME vs Dallas Mavericks

The Suns will see the likes of Nikola Jokic, No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson, Kevin Durant and Cooper Flagg during their group play schedule.

What Happens After Group Stage?

After the four games are finished, the NBA Cup will move into a knockout style bracket. Eight teams will advance to the tournament portion of the cup with all six group winners advancing plus two wildcards, which will be the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group.

From there, every round is a single-game knockout stage that progresses through quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final. The NBA Cup championship will be played in Indianapolis.

Suns NBA Cup History

Phoenix has advanced to the knockout stages in two of the three years the NBA Cup has been in place, with 2024-25 being the lone year the Suns didn't go through the group stages. In their other two seasons, Phoenix lost in the quarterfinals both instances.

“It’s just something that’s different, man,” Devin Booker previously said on the in-season tournament.

“I think it’s evolving the game, it’s growing the game. I don’t know the stat on it, but I feel like the games have been higher intensity, something to play for — maybe that half a million dollars everybody wants. But it’s been fun, I like it.”