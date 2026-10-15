Suns Need to Win Now, More Than Any Other Team Apparently

PHOENIX -- Expectations aren't particularly high for the Phoenix Suns entering the 2026-27 season even after winning 45 games last season, but they still face pressure to win as Devin Booker approaches the later years of his prime.

The Suns quickly rebounded after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal last summer, but still have to find a way to build off last season and continue progressing for the future.

National media still continue to question how Phoenix is positioned for years to come after the recent moves it has made.

Suns Labeled As Top Team That Needs to Win Now

ESPN's Zach Kram ranked the Suns as the No. 1 team in the league that needs to win the most now.

Phoenix, which was fifth in these rankings last year, placed ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers (2), Minnesota Timberwolves (3), Los Angeles Lakers (4), New York Knicks (5) and Orlando Magic (6).

These rankings were based on a money score (each team's projected total payments across upcoming seasons with least financial flexibility ranked first) and draft score (value of the future first-round picks that each team holds with least ranked first)

The Suns ranked fifth in money score and second in draft score.

Kram wrote on Phoenix:

"After a year out of the No. 1 spot, the Suns are right back at the top, after trading yet another future unprotected first-round pick, this time for Miles Bridges.

"Phoenix doesn't seem like a team that should be adopting the most win-now stance of any in the league. The four other teams in the top five of these rankings, for instance, all won a playoff series last season and have reasonable ambitions to win more next spring.

"But the Suns went 45-37 before bowing out in a first-round sweep, and they don't have anywhere near the talent level to justify a maximally all-in approach. To be fair, they already traded most of their draft assets a few years ago for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and owner Mat Ishbia deserves credit for continuing to spend big money even as his team has scuffled. Yet it's still odd to see the Suns atop this list, directly ahead of teams that should win many more games this season."

Our Take on Suns' Urgency to Win

This season is important for the Suns, but they have at least a few years of some stability with key players, such as Booker and Dillon Brooks, and they are a younger team with an average age of 25.5 out of the 15 players on their standard roster.

The big question in terms of their window to win is if Jalen Green and Bridges can fit in well and raise the team's ceiling, and their long-term fit would be in question if this doesn't happen.

There's also no doubt that the Suns need to find the right pieces around Booker, who will be 30 in a couple weeks, before his prime begins to fade.

However, if Phoenix continues taking steps forward these next few years and builds up the identity coach Jordan Ott helped establish last season, the Suns remain competitive.

Additionally, owner Mat Ishbia has pledged to never be a rebuilding team, so fans are not going to have to worry about that unless things go significantly off course.

Because of Booker's age and the lack of future assets, the Suns are still a top-5 team in terms of needing to win, but they are in a lot better position than many think.