Suns Reveal Preseason Starters vs Spurs

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup for their preseason home opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Pre-game, the Suns ruled out Devin Booker (rest) and Miles Bridges (ankle).

Starters vs Spurs

Dillon Brooks

Ryan Dunn

Khaman Maluach

Luke Kennard

Jalen Green

During training camp, Suns head coach Jordan Ott told reporters he would interchange lineups through preseason play.

Tonight's the first major shake-up, as Kennard, Maluach and Dunn enter the starting lineup for the first time.

Maluach is entering an exciting second year with Phoenix, one that could potentially see him earn starting center duties with Mark Williams out due to injury.

"I'd say he's taken the biggest leap out of anybody that I've seen this summer," Booker said at Suns Media Day.

"And with the unfortunate injury to Mark, I think he's gonna be thrown into the fire a lot more, and we'll get to learn through experience. So, all of these moments matter."

After Oso Ighodaro started the first two preseason games, Maluach gets the nod tonight against San Antonio.

Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are locked into a battle for minutes on the wing, as both young forwards are looking to earn rotational minutes behind Dillon Brooks and Bridges.

Kennard won't be a starter, though one of the NBA's best shooters arrives to Phoenix with hopes of replenishing their lost three-point prowess with Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale departing.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:30 PM at Mortgage Matchup Center.