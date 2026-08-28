Suns Owner Hilariously Shuts Down Devin Booker Trade Question

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has found himself in some interesting waters as of late.

Talks have mostly centered around his mortgage company and any potential fallouts that could come of that, though we're now officially in the dead portion of the NBA offseason where anything and everything can become a talking point.

Such remains the case with Devin Booker, too.

Booker, the Suns' franchise staple, often finds himself as an easy target for trade discussions for outside teams thanks to his stature as a star player and Phoenix's inability to bring home a championship.

Ishbia's often been asked about trading Booker — which has been shut down on numerous occasions — and this week was no different.

"When I'm dead," Ishbia said in response to a question asking if he could trade Booker to the Detroit Pistons. The video doesn't confirm it, though Ishbia seems to be speaking to employees back in his home state of Michigan.

"Devin Booker will never be a Detroit Piston. ... I am from here, and I don't care about the Pistons."

Mat Ishbia SHUTS DOWN someone asking if he’d trade Devin Booker to the Detroit Pistons 🗣️



“When I’m dead. Devin Booker will never be a Detroit Piston.” pic.twitter.com/1hr2dw7oms — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) August 27, 2026

Booker inked a historic two-year, $145 million extension last summer before helping the Suns flip the script in terms of expectations. Alongside Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green among other key players, Phoenix made a surprise run to the postseason.

Ishbia and his team were tasked with improving between the margins this offseason thanks to limited resources. Phoenix ultimately traded up in the 2026 NBA Draft for Koa Peat and swung another trade for Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

Whether that will be enough for the Suns to reach a top-six spot in the West and ultimately avoid the dreaded play-in tournament remains to be seen, though Phoenix will again count on Booker to lead the Suns.

The Pistons have turned things around in recent years, winning 60 games last season before making the playoffs the year prior. Booker himself is from Grand Rapids and was a Detroit sports fan growing up — still donning Red Wings, Tigers and Lions gear to this day.

However, a trade back home for Booker doesn't appear likely — at least not now with Ishbia still running the show.