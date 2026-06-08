Separating Reality From Fiction About Suns Offseason

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a few options for what they could do this offseason after going 45-37 in the 2025-26 season, surpassing all preseason expectations.

There have been a lot of rumors about some moves Phoenix could make this summer to build off this season's success.

Here's a look at some rumors and our take on if they're true or not:

Suns Will Pursue Trades for Stars Such As Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's easy to mock star players to the Suns after the type of season they just had where it seems like they need one more star next to Devin Booker to get the ball rolling.

However, Phoenix appears to have learned from the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades that mortgaging your whole future for a star does not always work out, especially with the current CBA.

All signs point to the Suns taking a patient approach with the current iteration of the team, so trying to make a swing trade for players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant seems completely off the table.

"Our massive, massive lean is: I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in his end-of-season press conference.

"We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

Verdict: Not True

Suns Will Shop Devin Booker, Top Players

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) with head coach Jordan Ott against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker continues to be labeled as a trade candidate with Bleacher Report recently tabbing him as a potential NBA trade target nobody is talking about.

However, Booker specifically, as well the rest of Phoenix's top players seem highly unlikely to be moved anytime soon.

"Devin Booker is not getting traded," Ishbia said. "Devin Booker's our franchise player ... we're gonna win a championship here with Devin Booker, and I'm excited to do it, and I'm excited to be next to him when we do that."

To the point above, the Suns really like their team and want to see what they have when fully healthy before making any moves.

Verdict: Not True

Suns Want to Add More Length to Lineup

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns were unwilling to adjust their rotation down the stretch of last season and add more length despite going against bigger teams, instead opting for mostly lineups consisting of four players 6-foot-6 or shorter next to a center.

Coach Jordan Ott was faced with a difficult decision late in the year after several guards and shorter forwards established themselves as the best players on the team, but now this seems like a very obvious area to address this offseason.

Phoenix might not end up making a big move to fix this problem, but rather free up more playing time for Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach heading into their second seasons.

Verdict: True (but may come internally rather than an outside move)