PHOENIX — Oso Ighodaro has gone from doubtful to out on the Phoenix Suns' official injury report.

Ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns ruled Ighodaro (right oblique strain) out for a second consecutive game after being injured in Phoenix's season opener last week.

His next opportunity to play will be on Friday when the Suns host the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix previously said this weekend they didn't believe Ighodaro's injury was serious or long-term, which was good news after the third-year center also dealt with a hip injury in preseason action.

Out alongside Ighodaro tonight is typical starting center Mark Williams (shoulder surgery) and two-way player Drew Timme. For the Thunder, all of Chet Holmgren (right patellar tendinitis), Thomas Sorber (right knee surgery), Nikola Topic (low back surgery), Cason Wallace (left shoulder soreness) and Jalen Williams (left lower leg injury) are ruled out.

Opening tip for Suns-Thunder is slated for 5:00 pm MST.

Khaman Maluach is all but set to start again with Duop Reath behind him in Phoenix's center rotation.

Something Ott really coveted in Oso was his ability to space the floor and act as a hub for the Suns' offense when needed along with his versatility down low.

Speaking after their win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Ott says the Suns are continuing to find ways to use their big men in the split game.

"Man-Man's ability to space the floor is there when he gets the opportunity and he feels good, he can let it go. But he has added a game to where we can pitch the ball to him and play, especially with how teams are pressuring," said Ott.

"In today's league you have to play through the five, similar to their split game. It's just another thing that we need to quickly add to our our group. Man-Man's been on it for months, and I think you can see it. Like even the play with him and CG [Collin Gillespie] is similar to the play in Oso and CG. So that's going to need to continue to be what we do with our fives, play through them, and then also space the floor because of our bigger wings and how we can screen, take advantage of some of our size just trying to get into the paint."

Even with injuries to Oklahoma City's lineup, that may prove to be a tough task tonight.