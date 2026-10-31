Suns Reveal Starters for NBA Cup Matchup vs Nuggets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' first NBA Cup group stage game against the Denver Nuggets is just a short time away, as they look to take a step forward after a disappointing showing in their first three games.

The Suns, who enter tonight with the worst defensive rating in the NBA (124.5), are playing their first game since Monday night, when they fell 125-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets have won the last five meetings between the two teams, so Phoenix will try to snap this streak on Devin Booker's 30th birthday.

Devin Booker warming up looking to rebound from his three-point outing on Monday against the Thunder https://t.co/R0alDuYBOA pic.twitter.com/3SybpluGjf — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) October 31, 2026

The Suns got some good injury news leading up to the contest, with Oso Ighodaro being ruled available after missing the last two games with a right oblique strain.

Here's a look at who the Suns will start tonight against Denver:

Suns' Starters vs Nuggets

With Ighodaro returning from injury, the Suns are keeping the same starting lineup they have used through the first three games and starting Khaman Maluach:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Khaman Maluach

The Suns will hope this group can click better tonight, as this lineup has posted the worst net rating (-35.5) of any five-man lineup in the NBA with at least 25 minutes played.

Maluach will have a tough test against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and coach Jordan Ott said pregame he is looking forward to seeing how Maluach matches up against him.

Nikola Jokic throws down a dunk in warmups before tonight’s Nuggets-Suns NBA Cup matchup pic.twitter.com/uNrLa1t4u2 — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) October 31, 2026

What Suns Are Anticipating in NBA Cup Matchup

The Suns are in West Group A for the NBA cup along with the Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Every game of the cup means more for the players, who are chasing the $500,000 prize of winning the cup championship.

"You can just tell it's different. Brought it up this morning at shootaround, the guys know, turn on the TV, you see it," Ott said. "Obviously you see it with our courts. The games are just different. The intensity is usually a little bit higher. Early season games that have a higher intensity, knowing that there's more on the line is always a good thing."

Phoenix will face a tall task tonight against Jokic and the Nuggets, but a win could go a long ways in helping them advance out of the group stage and into the quarterfinals as the rest of the games go on.

Tonight's game willl tip off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.