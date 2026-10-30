3 Keys For Slumping Suns in NBA Cup vs Nuggets

PHOENIX -- Not much has gone right for the Phoenix Suns to start the season, but they have an opportunity to turn things around in their first NBA Cup group play game tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix enters tonight's matchup with a 1-2 record, but has had plenty of time off to try to correct some of its biggest struggles after not playing since its 125-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night.

The Suns will also hope to get back Oso Ighodaro, who has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last two games with a right oblique strain and would provide a big boost to the center position.

Here are three keys for the Suns to get back on track against the Nuggets, who has won the last five meetings between the two teams:

1. Find Identity, Set Tone Early Defensively

The Suns have not looked like the same team from last season and need to get back to the same idenity that helped them win 45 games last season.

Entering tonight with the worst defensive rating in the league, Phoenix can really help itself if it can come out with strong defensive intent.

The Suns are at their best when they're forcing turnovers and tough shots and are able to let that flow into a fast-paced offense, but they have yet to find that this season.

Tonight would be a perfect game coming off a long rest to get some rhythm early starting on the defensive end and see how it affects the rest of the game, especially with how deep Phoenix's bench is.

2. Play to Strengths, Establish Offensive Connectivity

There has already been a lot of talk about the lack of a point guard on the team, but the Suns need to continue to work with what they have and try to build chemistry.

Phoenix is at a point where it needs to focus more on itself rather than what the opponent brings to the table and try to correct some of the biggest struggles it has dealt with so far, including defense, rebounding and connectivity on offense.

Coach Jordan Ott always talks about looking to utilize players' superpowers, so the Suns are going to have to find how these can all gel together to bring success and overcome some of these problems.

This is especially important after Devin Booker scored just three points against Oklahoma City.

3. Don't Get Bothered by Nuggets Size

Going back to the end of last year, the Suns have been constantly overwhelmed by opponents with more size than them, and the Nuggets have plenty of it, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix has to find a way to protect the paint and not get killed again by offensive rebounds (allowing an NBA-high 15.7 offensive rebounds per game).

Getting back Ighodaro would help the Suns' center rotation drastically, but Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges also have to step up as well with their defense and rebounding.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.