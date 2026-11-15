Suns vs Lakers Injury Report: Los Angeles Rules Out Star Guard

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will face a Los Angeles Lakers team missing one of its biggest pieces tomorrow afternoon.

The Lakers (11-2) ruled out Austin Reaves against Phoenix after he suffered a bruised left heel on an awkward landing in Wednesday's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Los Angeles coach JJ Redick told reporters that Reaves did not practice earlier today after previously saying he was day-to-day.

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points on 40.9% 3-point shooting across 12 games played this season, so his absence is a significant loss for Los Angeles.

Cameron Carr (illness) is also out for the Lakers, while Collin Sexton (right orbital laceration), Adou Thiero (left ankle sprain) and Bronny James (illness) are listed as questionable.

Phoenix (5-6) did not have any new additions to its injury report, as only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out.

The Suns have won four of their last five games heading into Sunday's matchup, while the Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak and tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA.

What Suns Are Up Against vs. Lakers

The Lakers enter tomorrow with the NBA's top-ranked offense and league's leading scorer in Luka Doncic, who has averaged an outstanding 38.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.

"He's got everything going," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Doncic following practice today (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "That is what makes him the toughest. It's a 3-point line, and it's the fouling, it's the rim, and then he's one of the elite passers in the league.

"He’s one of those guys, if you give them a consistent look, he's gonna figure it out. Plays at his own pace. It's really hard. We talk about havoc and our pressure, that's a tough one to pressure because his ability to draw fouls and pass and his size. So, yeah, he's had a hot start to the year, but we're going to need to (defend) collectively."

The Suns have been one of the league's worst defensive teams this season, but have shown significant improvement on that end of the floor over their last five games.

Phoenix played really well against the Lakers last season and will now get a chance to see how it stacks up against this year's new-look group that has allowed Doncic to have the ball in his hands a lot more.

Without Reaves, Doncic will have even more responsibility against the Suns.

Tomorrow's game has an earlier tip-off at 2 p.m. MST.