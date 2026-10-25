Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns need a win.

After being embarrassed by the Portland Trail Blazers, the Suns are hoping the energy of Mortgage Matchup Center can propel them back in the win column against a depleted Golden State Warriors squad.

They'll look to do so with this starting five:

Suns Starters vs Blazers

Oct 21, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) holds back Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (1) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Green

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Khaman Maluach

This is the same starting lineup from opening night.

Oso Ighodaro and Mark Williams were ruled out by the Suns earlier today. Golden State ruled out Steph Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green.

Speaking pre-game, Suns head coach Jordan Ott talked to reporters about moving on from the blowout loss in Portland to begin the regular season.

"It's not out of the system. You would hope so. That's what we tried to clean it up yesterday. Get it out, acknowledge it, move on to the next one to have it not be repeated," he said. The Suns have had two full days of rest since Wednesday.

"I think just in general, you don't want to repeat mistakes, and our approach and our way it all felt early in the game wasn't us. So that's what we got to get out. And but it's so small of a sample size these number of games early in the season, they all feel a little bigger than just one game until you get into the rhythm of the season. We'll be reminded here in the locker room. It's on top of mind for all of us, but we got to use the emotion of tonight and the crowd and the pregame for our advantage."

Ahead of Phoenix's home opener, the Suns are in a prime get-right opportunity against a Warriors squad on the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights:

"With their back-to-back, you don't get the injury report until post shootaround, but you have to prepare for everyone to play, knowing that you get some news we don't know until it's confirmed. So you prepare that they're all going to play, and then now we'll be ready for the guys that are out, and then the guys that are playing," Ott continued.

"They still are going to play fast. Their defense I'm sure will be amped up to pressure, try to force turnovers, and they move the ball. They move the ball as well as anyone. Doesn't matter who they play, that's their style of play. They do a great job with quick decisions. A lot of off-ball splits. It just looks a little different. But it comes back to our physicality defensively.

"Can we get back [and] have them play against a set defense and take care of it tonight? Like we have to take care of the ball because I assume that they'll play super aggressive. They may change some defenses. We got to get some shots up on goal and go get them, and then defensively try to protect that paint. They do such a great job of moving it to then create layups."

Suns-Warriors is set for a 7:00 pm tip in Phoenix.