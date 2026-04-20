Suns Searching For Answers, Not Excuses, After Thunder Drubbing

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns enter a new week already down a game in their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns were easily handled by the defending NBA champs at Paycom Center on Sunday in a game that saw both teams empty their benches with over seven minutes remaining in action.

"They're the champions for a reason," Suns star Devin Booker said post-game.

“We just have to stay composed. ... Getting our bodies right. Keeping our mental high. Staying locked in and we have a sample size to go through with film from tonight.”

“Getting our bodies right. Keeping our mental high. Staying locked in and we have a sample size to go through with film from tonight.”



Devin Booker on preparing for Wednesday's Game 2 after Sunday's 119-84 Game 1 loss to defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. #Suns… pic.twitter.com/qhwj8jLaJR — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2026

Phoenix has a few days off before Wednesday's Game 2, which could be an advantage for them in terms of maximizing film review, recovering and potentially getting injured players back into the lineup.

The Suns were without starting center Mark Williams, which only further emphasized OKC's size advantage while Phoenix did rule Grayson Allen healthy before not playing the three-point shooter.

Fellow guard Jordan Goodwin re-injured his calf in the second quarter of action and did not return, which saw Phoenix lose their top on-ball defender.

All of which comes after a short period of rest following their play-in tournament win on Friday to keep their season alive.

It felt like an array of factors didn't go right for the Suns, though head coach Jordan Ott isn't making excuses.

"I don't think we're an excuse making team. I think we're excited about the opportunity to play in the playoffs. We're excited to get this experience. We're excited to come play the best," Ott said post-game.

"That hasn't changed. They had a short prep just the same as us. We were in some playoff environments the last two games. We've just got to play better. We got to play better and we got to help more and that's what this game is — who plays the best that night. We got to play better on Wednesday night."

For lack of better terms, the Suns were bullied in Game 1 by a clearly superior Thunder squad. The gap, though expected, was still noticable between the two respective sides and where they're at as far as roster construction.

Still, Phoenix doesn't appear just happy to be here. With competitors such as Dillon Brooks, Booker and even Ott on the sideline, the Suns won't be satisfied with a four-game playoff experience.

If things change for Game 2 wildly remains to be seen, though Phoenix isn't looking to make excuses after going down 1-0.