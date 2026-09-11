Suns Starting Center Out For Extended Time After Torn Labrum

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the 2026-27 season having not avoided the injury bug like they had hoped.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported this morning that starting Suns center Mark Williams had surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN. Williams suffered the injury in an offseason workout," he wrote.

Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN. Williams suffered the injury in an offseason workout. pic.twitter.com/iXVlVVItv4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2026

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the injury will keep him out for an unknown period of time:

"This injury will have Mark Williams out several months from what I am told. There is no timetable on his return at this point," he put on X.

This injury will have Mark Williams out several months from what I am told. There is no timetable on his return at this point. https://t.co/gSzu7Gc456 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 11, 2026

The Suns sent out their own release on Williams' injury:

"Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury occurred during an offseason workout. A timetable for his return to play will be established at a later date."

The Suns haven't had injury luck in their starting lineup in recent memory. Jalen Green missed over 50 games for Phoenix last season while Bradley Beal missed 29 in the season prior to his release.

More on Mark Williams

The Suns re-signed Williams this offseason to three-year, $38 million contract this offseason. Injuries haven't quite been kind to Williams previously, though there was hope Phoenix could right that ship last season.

Ultimately that turned out to be true. Williams played a career high 60 regular season games, though he still battled a left foot injury that derailed the end of his season. When on the court, Williams was a more than suitable presence in the paint.

“It’ll have an opportunity for both (Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach). It’ll have an opportunity just to continue to take the next step. Next man up. Ready to go," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the injury last season.

Both Ighodaro and Maluach will now be called upon to step up to begin the 2026-27 season. Ighodaro was the main source of play at center during the team's late play-in/playoff run while Williams was sidelined.

All eyes are specifically on Maluach, as the former tenth overall pick now steps into his second season with a full year of play under his belt — though he was only used sparingly. Ighodaro enters his third season.