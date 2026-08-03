Suns Star Devin Booker Calls Truce With Raptors Mascot

PHOENIX — A longtime beef seems like it is coming to an end.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and the Toronto Raptors' mascot linked up at the OVO charity golf classic years after their viral moment.

Is this a truce? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mcZku9vDxe — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 1, 2026

During the 2022 season, Booker had the mascot removed from the baseline after The Raptor was distracting Booker during a free throw routine. With the arena having no fans thanks to COVID restrictions, The Raptor was Toronto's only hope.

The moment exploded on social media:

Beef fully squashed 😂



After having the Toronto Raptor’s mascot moved from behind the basket during a game in 2023, it appears that Devin Booker and The Raptor have fully made up after linking up at Drake’s annual OVO Golf Classic ☀️ 🤝🦖



(via: @Suns) pic.twitter.com/50yN0xsxvR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2026

“I was trying to get him out the way,” Booker said after the game (h/t Arizona Sports). “It worked. I’m glad to be shooting it without him down there. We play shooting game all the time every day and [my teammates] do the same thing and I complain then. That’s just me.”

Significant time has passed since then, so it's good to see the two officially put their differences to the side in Toronto.

That's spurred some trade conversations mostly thanks to Raptors fans hoping Booker will want to head to Toronto. Booker oftentimes is included in trade discussions (mostly from national outlets), so it's not new.

However, Suns owner Mat Ishbia didn't seem overly eager to trade Booker when discussing the topic at his end-of-season press conference back in April:

"Devin Booker is our franchise player. I love Devin Booker. Devin Booker loves being here. Our coach loves Devin Booker. Our GM loves Devin Booker. Devin Booker is going to be here. Devin Booker is going to lead us to a championship here in Phoenix," Ishbia told reporters.

"That's what he's going to do, and we're going to build the right team around him. He's going to get better, just like I'm going to get better, just like everyone is going to get better in our organization.

"At the same time, Devin Booker is who we want here, and he's great for the city, great for the community. I'll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I'll do it proudly, and we'll go any time. He's going to have my back, and I'm have his back, and Devin Booker is our guy. So the national media, I've learned you guys actually are in the weeds a little bit more with what we do. The national media just says stuff to say stuff sometimes, and people say stuff. Sometimes I like to respond, and sometimes I don't, because it's just ridiculous."

At least when the Suns head to the Six, Booker can have one less enemy.