Suns Star Devin Booker Was Never Going to Miss Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame Induction

PHOENIX — There's a special bond between Phoenix athletes.

When debating who would belong on a theoretical Mount Rushmore of Arizona professional athletes, two names are often brought up in Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Arizona Cardinals Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

The two have been crucial in supporting each other's respective careers, so when Fitzgerald was officially inducted today, Booker made sure he was present.

"Its Larry the legend, man. We knew it was all coming. Especially our people back at home. He embraced me and took me in since day one," said Booker to PHNX's Bo Brack.

"He's been the guy that I've followed in the city. He's done everything the right way. He's deserving of everything that he's getting."

In another interview with Channel 3's Mark McClune, Booker said: "I had to be here. Larry's always been there for me from the beginning, he's deserving of everything that he's getting today, being submitted in the game forever. He means so much to the state of Arizona and the game of football.

"I had to be here, it was a great turnout. I thank him for everything he's done for me."

That's some massive respect between the Arizona sports legends, as Booker is surely on his way to forging himself as one of the best Suns of all time while also marching towards the Basketball Hall of Fame as well.

Fitzgerald has been spotted at numerous Suns games with his family. Now, Booker's been able to return the favor on what was a special day not just Fitzgerald, but the entire state of Arizona as well.