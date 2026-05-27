Suns Working Out Florida State Playmaker Ahead of NBA Draft

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' 2026 NBA Draft prep continues with an under-the-radar workout in Florida State guard Robert McCray, who had a workout with the team according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"Robert McCray V from Florida State is another player the Suns have had a pre-draft workout with. The 6-4 PG, who played four years of college basketball, is a projected second-round pick," he wrote on X.

The Suns currently own the No. 47 pick in the second round with no first-round pick to their name in 2026. Phoenix could potentially move up into the second or even late first.

McCray profiles well as a 6-4 combo guard entering the draft as a playmaking lefty in the backcourt. The Suns are set to see guards in Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie hit free agency alongsider Jamaree Bouyea.

There's potential Phoenix could see some turnover in the backcourt, which could see McCray enter the picture.

However, McCray is widely seen as a late second or perhaps even undrafted player — so the Suns may not feel the need to trade up into the second if they truly covet the FSU guard.

NBA Draft analyst Ersin Demir offered this projection on McCray:

"The lack of composure was disappointing, and honestly not what I expected before starting my film study. Regardless, the talent and complete guard skillset plus leading a team’s offense is undeniable. He’s fitting the need of many teams who still look for a playmaking guard. Therefore, he’ll have options after the NBA Draft, where I expect him to eventually be undrafted."

Other players the Suns have worked out include: Ryan Conwell (PG, Louisville), Bryce Hopkins (F, St. Johns) Baba Miller (PF, Cincinnati), Jaden Bradley (PG, Arizona), Derrian Ford (SG, Temple), Kashie Natt (SG, Sam Houston State) and Shammah Scott (PG, Akron).

The 2026 NBA Draft is from June 23-24.