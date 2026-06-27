Projecting Suns' Rotation After NBA Draft

PHOENIX -- After selecting Koa Peat in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns aren't expected to do much with the rest of the roster before the 2026-27 season.

There's a chance Peat is the Suns' only addition on a standard contract this offseason, which could leave them with a good problem to have with a lot of depth on their roster.

"The simple fact tha if you take a look depth is something very, very critical in the league right now," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said after the draft. "Guys get injured, they get hurt, all those different things, so having great depth, I think, is always a positive, and you also have different guys in different stages of where they're at in their career.

"Younger guys are developing, getting better, and so forth, and obviously in year one or two, or even in year three, are going to have a much different role than a guy who's a proven eight, nine-year veteran. When it comes to the playing time and so forth, we have a pretty good coach that I think will be able to figure that stuff out, and when situations come up, we're bringing in guys that are professional, that their number one objective is to is to do whatever is necessary to help us win.

"I think last year proved that our depth was critical for us, because we wouldn't have won the amount of games that we did if we didn't have that depth as we went through some injury issues, as every team does. So I feel confident in the type of character and the sacrifice and unselfishness of the guys that we brought in."

Phoenix has already agreed to new, long-term deals with Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams.

As Gregory pointed out, the Suns saw how crucial having depth was last season with players really stepping up when their names were called, which has now led to Phoenix having a lot of capable players.

So what could the Suns' rotation look like next season? Here's our early prediction with all this in mind:

Prediction for Suns' Opening Night Rotation

Starters: Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Jordan Goodwin, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams (RFA)

Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Jordan Goodwin, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams (RFA) Bench: Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach

Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach Reserves: Jamaree Bouyea (TO), Ryan Dunn, Haywood Highsmith (non-guaranteed), Koa Peat

I think the Suns could roll out an 11 or 12-man rotation if they stay healthy in large part to try to preserve health and figure out how to best maximize their depth.

Phoenix needs to experiment with using more size, which could lead to some interesting lineups utilizing both Ighodaro and Maluach as they continue to develop, especially if Williams returns.

Fleming could end up replacing Goodwin in the starting lineup, but it's hard to see the Suns immediately inserting him immediately after he did not play much in his rookie season.

Based on the rotation, it seems likely that Royce O'Neale could be on the move at some point to free up playing time for the younger players depending on how the injuries shake up.

The biggest question Jordan Ott will have to answer is how he plans to utilize Phoenix's wing depth after he had a guard-heavy rotation last season and is bringing all of them back.

We don't expect Peat to be a big factor in this his rookie season, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The Suns could still end up making moves, but have made it clear this offseason they want continuity heading into next season, so this could be the group they are working with on opening night.