What Suns GM Said On Oso Ighodaro Contract Extension

PHOENIX — Oso Ighodaro is sticking around the Valley.

The former second-round center has inked a contract extension with the Phoenix Suns to a three-year, $29 million deal that begins in the 2028-29 season.

“Oso plays a significant role in driving our culture through his work ethic, toughness and character,” said Suns general manager Brian Gregory in a statement.

“His combination of physical tools and basketball IQ allows our team to be more versatile on both ends of the floor. Oso has made significant strides since we drafted him, and we know his commitment will see him continue to develop. We’re excited to keep him in his hometown community.”

Ighodaro, with Mark Williams out for an extended time due to a shoulder injury, is likely Phoenix's starting center to begin the season.

Ighodaro's coveted for his athleticism and versatility to switch defensively as a big man. When Williams was hurt last season, Suns coach Jordan Ott turned to Ighodaro while other backup Khaman Maluach was still growing as a rookie.

More on Ighodaro from the Suns' press release:

"Ighodaro played in all 82 games last season, recording career bests of 6.5 points on 65.3% shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 22.0 minutes. The Suns posted a Net Rating of +5.1 when Ighodaro was on the court last season, the highest mark of any player on the team to total at least 1,000 minutes. He scored in double figures 20 times last season and had double-digit rebounds in nine games, recording four double-doubles. Ighodaro scored a career-high 17 points on Nov. 13 against Indiana, also recording three blocks and three steals. In the first round of the playoffs against Oklahoma City, Ighodaro started all four games, averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

"The 40th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ighodaro averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 61 games as a rookie with the Suns in 2024-25. He joined the NBA after four years at Marquette University where he was the 2023-24 Big East Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year and was the recipient of the Robert L. and William P. McCahill Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a Marquette student-athlete. A native of Chandler, Arizona, Ighodaro attended Desert Vista High School where he led the school to a state championship and was selected to the Arizona Republic all-state team in 2020."