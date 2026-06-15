What's Next for Suns After Conclusion of NBA Finals

PHOENIX -- The official NBA offseason is here after the 2026 NBA Finals concluded on Saturday, and there could be some major moves happening as soon as this week before next week's NBA Draft.

The Phoenix Suns aren't expected to make any big splashes this offseason, but can start key negotiations and potentially make trades.

Here's a look at what's next for the Suns now that the Finals are over.

Own Free Agent Negotiations/Trade Talks

The Suns were able to begin negotiating with their own free agents the day after the Finals concluded.

Phoenix has a few key free agents - Collin Gillespie (unrestricted), Jordan Goodwin (unrestricted) and Mark Williams (restricted) - that could end up being the biggest moves it makes this summer if they re-sign them.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on X this weekend:

"Ok NBA Finals over let's talk Suns. I continue to expect Phoenix's top priorities this offseason to be retaining Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin. They can start talking today."

Ok NBA Finals over let's talk Suns. I continue to expect Phoenix's top priorities this offseason to be retaining Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin. They can start talking today. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 14, 2026

The Suns hold early bird rights for both Gillespie and Goodwin, so they will hope they can iron out a deal with them before they hit the open market.

Phoenix has also been able to negotiate trades since it was eliminated, but it now can do so with every team.

The most likely trade the Suns make would be to move up in next week's NBA Draft.

2026 NBA Draft

The first round of the NBA Draft is next Tuesday (June 23) at Barclays Center, while the second round will be on Wednesday.

The Suns currently only own the No. 47 pick, so unless they make a trade, their selection will be on the second day.

Click here to see who some of the latest mock drafts have Phoenix picking in the second round.

Free Agency

Teams can be negotiating with outside free agents on June 30 at 3:00 p.m. MST, while free agent signings can't become official until July 6.

The Suns might not have much money left over depending on what they do with their own free agents and could possibly have every standard roster spot filled by the time free agency begins.

Read about some minimum targets the Suns could target by clicking here.

NBA Summer League

After the draft and free agency, the Suns will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 9-19.

The roster will likely be highlighted by Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea and whoever Phoenix picks in the draft.