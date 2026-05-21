Which Trade Target Actually Makes Most Sense for Suns

PHOENIX -- Although the Phoenix Suns have said they want to keep mostly the same team heading into next year, there are some interesting names they could target via trade who are cheaper in value.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale named New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray as three trade targets who make sense for Phoenix, adding:

"Punching up the offense with a combo-forward upgrade remains the Phoenix Suns' most glaring priority. Just as it was entering the trade deadline, this will still be a challenge.

"Phoenix remains light on tantalizing draft picks and prospects. It technically has plenty of breathing room beneath the tax, but that $17-plus million cushion could evaporate depending on its approach to Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams (restricted) entering free agency.

"Fortunately for the Suns, Zion Williamson is among the marquee names who shouldn't require king's-ransom returns. Half-court spacing could get wonky with him playing alongside another big, but he's no stranger to getting downhill in such configurations. He's also never had the chance to establish a two-man game with someone like Devin Booker.

"Kawhi Leonard will be more costly, but Phoenix is among the non-California markets he's most likely to embrace. Khaman Maluach could also hold some appeal to the Los Angeles Clippers, who find themselves without a building-block center following the Ivica Zubac trade.

"Keegan Murray's five-year, $140 million extension isn't aging well. Chalk that up to his extended absence this year and, more notably, playing for the Sacramento Kangz. If they're interested in loosening the big-picture purse strings without receiving gaga draft compensation, the Suns should be among those first in line."

Which of 3 Candidates Makes Most Sense for Suns

Out of these three candidates, Zion Williamson, who we previously took a deeper look at as a trade candidate, makes the most sense for Phoenix.

Leonard would likely cost Phoenix one of its young players in Rasheer Fleming or Khaman Maluach, who are not worth trading at all at this point, and as good as he is, it's hard to say acquiring him immediately would thrust the Suns into championship contention, which would be the only reason to go after him.

Murray is an interesting name, as the Suns could try to acquire him with a package of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, rather than trading Jalen Green, who is the most obvious candidate to be traded if Phoenix goes after a star-level player.

However, if the Suns acquired Murray, it could stunt the growth and leave less minutes for Fleming, who needs to step into a bigger role next season.

Trading Green and salary filler for Williamson, which is the most likely deal if the Suns were to pursue him, has a lot of pros and cons especially given Williamson's injury history, but he could be a perfect compliment to Devin Booker with his ability to get downhill and his underrated playmaking development when healthy.

Although Phoenix did not see its full potential with Green after he missed 50 games due to injury this season, the Suns performed well enough without him (28-22) that it could be worth looking into a trade for Williamson, who would give Phoenix a dynamic frontcourt option it doesn't currently have.

There are a few trades that make sense for the Suns to at least look into involving Green, including one for Williamson's teammate Dejounte Murray, that could help Phoenix solve some of its playmaking, downhill driving ability and size problems it was clearly missing late in the season.

However, there is still a good argument to bring Green back and see exactly what the Suns have to work with when he's healthy and assess from there.