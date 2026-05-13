Suns' Interest in Zion Williamson Should Depend on This Question

The Phoenix Suns have often been involved in trade rumors for big names since owner Mat Ishbia took over the franchise.

That, combined with Phoenix's failure to return to the NBA Finals since 2021, has pushed pedal to floor in terms of getting Devin Booker as much help as possible while he's still in his prime.

Especially after the Suns flamed out in the postseason, there's pressure on Ishbia to make a move to elevate Phoenix to the next level ahead of the 2026-27 season.

That might just come in the form of one of the league's most polarizing players.

Zion Williamson = Phoenix Suns Option?

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson is no stranger to trade rumors, especially concerning the Phoenix Suns. Earlier in the season, the New Orleans Pelicans' forward was involved in some discourse.

We were very adamant Williamson didn't fit what Phoenix wanted in their lineup, though our good friend Kellan Olson over at Arizona Sports highlighted Williamson's ability to get to the rim as something the Suns could sure use.

"His rim frequency of 69% remains laughably elite, as does 70% shooting there for someone who largely creates those opportunities on his own. The highest rim frequency by a Suns ball-handler last year was Green at 29%," Olson said.

"Williamson attacks with developed feel as a playmaker, where he has spent some time in the past as the Pelicans’ point guard. His assist-to-usage ratios have always been between great and excellent, unlike Brooks and Green, who are terrible in that metric."

This essentially boils down to what Suns coach Jordan Ott would like out of his lineup.

Does Zion Fit Jordan Ott's Vision?

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

He's admitted in press conferences the desire for Phoenix to get to the hoop more, though the Suns were near the top of the league in three-pointers made for the regular season. It feels like both cannot coexist at high levels next to each other.

Is Phoenix's three-point shooting a philosophy of Ott or more so a result of the Suns having typically strong three-point shooters in Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen also in the lineup?

Our previous argument for Williamson was his lack of fit within the 2025-26 Suns, though if Ott green-lights a potential swap in the lineup, perhaps Williamson will be a nice swing at the plate like Olson suggests (who does know far more basketball than most, to support his argument).

Ott, like any good coach, would have to adapt the philosophy of Phoenix's attack to maximize Williamson and his overall fit on the team next season.

And that's the big question, if Ott feels like he found something good within the current group of players and skillsets or if he is welcome to changing a chunk of what worked for Phoenix compared to previous iterations of the team.

Still, it feels awfully tough to get past Williamson's injury history and what the Pelicans could be searching for in a potential trade package back. The Suns don't have much to offer outside of Allen, O'Neale and future second-round picks.