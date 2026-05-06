Offseason Primer: Where Suns Will Be Picking in 2026 NBA Draft

PHOENIX -- After having a top-10 pick last year, the Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with no first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Phoenix's first-round pick, which would have been No. 16, ended up landing with the Memphis Grizzlies by virtue of a few trades and swaps.

So where will the Suns be drafting this year?

Suns' 2026 NBA Draft Capital

The Suns currently own the No. 47 pick in this season's draft, which they acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade and was originally the Philadelphia 76ers' pick.

Unless they really like who they select, there's a good chance the player they draft at 47 will be on a two-way deal, just as Koby Brea was this season after being picked 41st last season.

Phoenix could also look to move up, like it did last year when it made three separate trades to land the No. 31 pick, which they used on Rasheer Fleming, and the No. 41 selection.

ESPN's latest mock draft has the Suns drafting senior Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, who helped lead the Wildcats to their first Final Four since 2001 and was the Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists.

There are a number of routes the Suns could go with this draft pick, but they will be very happy to have another player join their developmental program, which they have taken a lot of pride in since adding the Valley Suns.

Last season, Brea and even Fleming and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach at times, headlined several games for the Valley.

Phoenix likely won't be filling a huge hole at 47, so it will take a swing on whoever it drafts, but there's always a chance for a gem late in the draft, like the Suns found with Toumani Camara, who has now turned into a key role player for the Portland Trail Blazers, at No. 52 in the 2023 draft.

Tradeable Draft Assets

On the topic of the draft, the Suns once again won't be able to trade many picks this offseason.

The two first rounders they have available for trade are their 2027 first-rounder, which is the least favorable between Cleveland and Minnesota, and their own 2033 first-rounder.

They also have three second-round picks available to trade, including the No. 47 pick.

Keep posted for more from our offseason primer over the coming days. You can check out who the Suns' free agents are by clicking here and who their top trade candidates by clicking here.