Even Joel Embiid Has Been Looped Into Phoenix Suns Trade Chatter

The end of the Phoenix Suns' season has brought on some massive names in terms of star-powered trade rumors.

Almost connecting them like infinity stones, the Suns have seen the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant somehow connected to the organization since their first-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

We can add Joel Embiid to the list.

The Philadelphia 76ers star could very well be on the way out, and the Suns were tabbed as a fit according to NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“If you’re the Phoenix Suns, would you think about getting Joel Embiid?” Perkins asked on the Road Trippin podcast. He then added:

“I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go see what another organization has to offer. I think it’s best for Joel Embiid to go witness and see what another medical staff is like. Maybe under somebody else, maybe their medical staff might be better than the 76ers’ medical staff.”

The Suns previously tried to swing for the fences with big names in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with no success, resulting in hitting the reset button last summer.

That ultimately paid off, as Phoenix surprisingly made the postseason last year and now will look for ways to improve the roster.

Wisely, according to Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

"I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up," Ishbia said at his end-of-season press conference.

Embiid, despite being one of the best players in the league (when healthy) feels like a massive longshot to arrive in the desert, based off salary, price tag and Phoenix recently taking a chance on their own injury-riddled center in Mark Williams — who is a restricted free agent.

The Suns remain committed to building the team back up the right way, and it's tough to see Phoenix mortgaging any serious trade capital for Embiid.