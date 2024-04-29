Booker, Durant's 80 Points Not Enough as Timberwolves Sweep Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns needed their stars to shine in major fashion to emerge from their Game 4 meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves as winners.
It wasn't enough.
Despite a combined 82 points from Devin Booker (49, a playoff high) and Kevin Durant (33), the Timberwolves officially put Phoenix away in 122-116 fashion to sweep the Suns.
Minnesota now advances to the second round and will play the winner of Nuggets/Lakers. Phoenix now enters the offseason with plenty of questions to answer from top to bottom.
This is the first time the Suns have been swept since the 1981-82 season.
Phoenix carried a 26-25 lead into the second quarter after a combined 17 points from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Minnesota shot a poor 5-22 (22.7%) from the field in the opening 12 minutes of play, which included just 1-9 shooting from downtown - though every starter scored and the Wolves were able to keep pace thanks to 15 free throws.
It was again a tough back-and-forth second quarter by both sides, though the Suns retained a 61-56 advantage moving into the break thanks to the use of small-ball lineups that featured Thad Young and Nassir Little down low with Kevin Durant. Phoenix finished the first half shooting a strong 50% from the field and three-point line, where they've struggled for most of the series.
No other Suns players scored more than six points through two quarters. Both teams combined for just nine turnovers.
Tough sledding ensued in the third quarter with the game's 20th lead change, though it was again Phoenix pacing the contest with a 92-90 lead thanks to 30 burgers from Durant and Booker, respectively (and scoring 29 of 31 Suns points in the third).
Jaden McDaniels picked up his fourth personal foul late in the quarter, forcing him to the bench to begin the final quarter of play. He had 15 points through the third to pair with the combined 50 points from Towns and Edwards.
Minnesota and Phoenix exchanged blows down the final stretch - though Edwards rose to the occasion in clutch time with a series of three's and finishes at the rim. He finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Wolves coach Chris Finch was injured when a player crashed into the his knee with under two minutes remaining and the score within two possessions:
The Suns tried to draw the game out, though turnovers and missed opportunities ultimately haunted Phoenix down to the final buzzer.
The Suns finished shooting 51.4% from the field and shooting just 26 attempts from downtown. Minnesota played arguably their worst game of the series and still managed to find a way to win.
Now, speculation will only grow on the Suns' future as they depart into the offseason.