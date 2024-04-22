Suns Not Overreacting to Game 1 Loss vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are currently down 1-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
By the way NBA folks have talked about their Saturday loss, you'd believe the Suns would have already packed their bags and went home.
"It's about going out there and doing your job. It's hard to block out noise nowadays. You see it everywhere. You just got to play through it, fight through it and just understand that's the nature of our game.," said Kevin Durant when asked about overreactions to Phoenix's opening loss.
Last weekend's 120-95 win was the second-largest margin of victory in Minnesota postseason history.
"You're going to hear sh-- all the time. Every day. ... It's stuff we just have to live in and live through and just play our game. I think everybody here understands that."
Suns guard Bradley Beal is confident Phoenix will make the proper adjustments after a "feel-out" game.
"This was probably their best game that we’ve seen, Respectfully," said Beal after the loss.
"So, it’s one game. But they came out [as] the aggressors and they came out like they wanted it a little bit more than us, and they executed their game play well. They made some adjustments the first couple times we played them. Came out with some different junk in the game tonight. This is a feel-out game, you know, so we kinda know what to expect. I’m sure they’ll make their adjustments but we’ll for sure make ours.”
Devin Booker stressed the Suns were in the same position last year against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round before figuring things out:
"I can think back to the same situation last year. I'm not saying we're going to win the next four games but there was a lot of overreacting after we lost Game 1 to the Clippers. It's just a series, so understanding that and understanding every road team had a tough time in the playoffs, Game 1 of the playoffs so far this year - we'll see how Game 2 goes," Booker said.
"That's the beauty of the playoffs. I think that's why everybody loves it. You see the same team over and over. It's adjustments vs. adjustments but at the end of the day you just have to go out there and play. It's a roller coast of emotions for everybody."
Game 2 between the Suns and Wolves will be Tuesday, April 23 at 4:30 PM Arizona time.