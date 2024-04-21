What Suns Did Right, Wrong in Game 1
The Phoenix Suns suffered a disheartening, if not season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Phoenix played a solid game for about the first 24 minutes before Minnesota pulled away and didn't look back - the Suns fell 120-95 as the final buzzer rang.
While the loss looks lopsided, the Suns cut the Wolves' lead to four midway into the third quarter - and there were a handful of ultimate positives that the team can take out of the first game into Game 2.
Right: Got Kevin Durant Involved Early
Much has been made about Durant's lack of a consistent role over the course of the season - but that wasn't a point of discussion today.
Durant was looked at early and often, ultimately scoring 31 points on 17 shots - he was the best player on the floor today for the Suns by a wide margin.
The major positive that can be taken from this game is that Durant is ultimately locked in without question and is ready to take this series on.
Wrong: Frank Vogel Out-Coached
This was a clear example of Wolves head coach Chris Finch playing the chess board perfectly out of the gate.
Minnesota ultimately took over the game for good with a handful of subtle adjustments that blindsided Phoenix - including switching up defensive coverages (dabbling in zone) and getting favorable matchups drawn up for Anthony Edwards.
Vogel went a little too vanilla - and the lack of risk-taking arguably cost the Suns in today's game.
Good: Suns Set Tone Early
The Suns played Minnesota fairly evenly for a good percentage of the first half.
They looked poised, level-headed, and strong on both ends of the ball.
Even if it didn't continue the rest of the game, the tone being set (the Suns weren't afraid to play physical or challenge Minnesota at the rim) and established early - it could certainly carry over to Game 2 on a more consistent basis.
Wrong: Not Enough Shot Volume From Deep
The Suns leaned into a gratuitous pursuit of settling for too many contested looks. There wasn't enough motion, ball movement, or setting up shooters outside of Royce O'Neale.
The Suns attempted 28 threes in a 48-minute game. That simply isn't enough.
Phoenix lost a majority of the math game. Three-point volume is one part of the equation that the Suns could gain an upper hand in - as they possess 6, perhaps 7 of the 10 best shooters in the series.
In a series where the Wolves own key advantages on the glass, the Suns can even the playing field by attempting 35+ three-point attemtps a game for the remainder of the series.