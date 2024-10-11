Phoenix Suns' Top Prospect Revealed
PHOENIX -- Much has been made about the perceived indifference of the Phoenix Suns when it comes to pouring capital and scouting into potential draft prospects - as general manager James Jones said as much just a few short years ago.
The script seems to be flipping - with the Suns retaining a first-round pick for the first time since 2020 with the addition of Ryan Dunn - and trading up to pick 40 to select Arizona product Oso Ighodaro.
The consistent usage of two-way contracts and reviving a G-League affiliate for the franchise are other extremely positive signs for the future of player development in Phoenix.
Despite this, the Suns still have a ways to go to get on par with some of the stronger crews of young talent - and not owning one of their own first round selections until 2031 could be a huge complication.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report - playing into the talk of young talent - did a preseason exercise analyzing the "farm systems" for each of the 30 franchises named the most intriguing prospect for each - in order - with rookies excluded from the ranking due to having a lack of sample at the professional level.
To the surprise of few, the Suns came in dead last - with TyTy Washington Jr. being listed as the top prospect over Collin Gillespie.
More from Pincus:
Contract: Two-way- Pincus on Suns' top veteran prospect
Projected role: Marginal
Breakout heat (1-10, 10 highest): 1
The Suns are a veteran team with championship aspirations. The franchise hasn't recently relied on young talent, though that shifts with the acquisition of Ryan Dunn (and Oso Ighodaro) in the draft.
Dunn may earn rotation minutes, but with rookies excluded, Washington is almost the only player who meets the "prospect" criteria. What he has to offer will primarily be in the G League with the Valley Suns.
Washington is a reasonable selection - if for no other reason than the choices are him and Gillespie.
Both have upside for different reasons, but Washington came into the league being viewed as a superior prospect and it is still conceivable that the Kentucky product has another gear he can reach that was previously unrealized at his former stops.
Gillespie is clearly much more ready to rise above G-League play at this moment - and probably projects as more steady option as a bench piece in the future - but Washington was brought in for a reason. Don't give up on the former first-round pick just yet.
Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks came in at number 1... could that be Oso Ighodaro or Ryan Dunn down the line? The way the development of the rookie duo is currently going, it is entirely possible one of the two will be seen in a similar light in short order.