The NBA’s Tallest Players of the 2026–27 Season

As the NBA game shifts more toward an era of pace and space, the league’s tallest players have been forced to adapt.

Shot-blocking and rebounding big men are critical, but if a 7-foot tall center can step beyond the three-point line and avoid clogging the lane, the entire offense flows much easier. Victor Wembanyama’s arrival to the NBA three years ago brought the most extreme example of the modern center. He’s a dominant defender as he’s led the league in blocks in each of his three seasons and won Defensive Player of the Year honors ahead of San Antonio’s run to the NBA Finals in June.

Wemby’s ridiculous defensive skills coupled with his ability to score from anywhere on the floor makes him, and subsequently the Spurs, a nightmare to plan for. Yao Ming, 7'6", was difficult to plan for back in his day, but opposing teams didn’t have to worry about him shooting threes.

Last season, Wemby was the NBA’s tallest player. Although he remains the lengthiest NBA superstar, he loses that title ahead of the 2026–27 season . Plus, Oklahoma City—San Antonio’s biggest rival—brought in a 7'3" rookie that gives the Thunder a different look at Wemby as the two sides will jockey for positioning at the top of the Western Conference once again. As Wemby is just one of the NBA’s tallest players, here’s a look at everyone else that will stare over their opponents throughout the upcoming season.

Tallest NBA Players in 2026–27

Tacko Fall signed a two-way contract with the 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamarion Sharp threatened Wembanyama as the league’s tallest man, but Sharp was recently waived by the Raptors after he competed for a roster spot in training camp. Sharp, 7'5", is one inch taller than Wemby. He has yet to make his NBA debut, but he will likely play in the G League once again and could be a candidate for a late-season call up. The 7'4" Wembanyama was bound to keep his title as the league’s tallest player, but Tacko Fall’s return to the NBA changed that up.

Fall, 7'6", hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2021 and bounced around in the G League and overseas since. In September, the 76ers signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal to compete for a roster spot in training camp. On Saturday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sixers signed Fall to a two-way contract as the team needed center depth with Ariel Hukporti’s season-ending injury during the preseason. Fall will split time with the Sixers and the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Here’s a look at each player over 7-feet tall as the 2026–27 season tips off:

Player Team Height Tacko Fall Philadelphia 76ers 7'6" Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 7'4" Zach Edey Memphis Grizzlies 7'4" Aday Mara Oklahoma City Thunder 7'3" Rocco Zikarsky Minnesota Timberwolves 7'3" Donovan Clingan Portland Trail Blazers 7'2" Brook Lopez Los Angeles Clippers 7'1" Jay Huff Indiana Pacers 7'1" Khaman Maluach Phoenix Suns 7'1" Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz 7'1" Luke Kornet San Antonio Spurs 7'1" Maxime Raynaud Sacramento Kings 7'1" Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 7'1" Ryan Kalkbrenner Charlotte Hornets 7'1" Walker Kessler Los Angeles Lakers 7'1" Yang Hansen Portland Trail Blazers 7'1"

Thunder rookie and national champion at Michigan Aday Mara joins the list. He stands 7'3" and enters his first NBA season after Oklahoma City selected him with the 12th pick in the draft. The Spurs spoiled OKC’s title defense in the Western Conference finals last season, as Wembanyama & Co. prevailed in Game 7 to earn a trip to the NBA Finals. As Wemby and the Spurs continue their ascent, Mara joins OKC to help defend San Antonio’s superstar.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Who will win NBA MVP in the 2026-27 season?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; ➡️&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Victor Wembanyama&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Luka Dončić&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Nikola Jokić&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Zach Edey, 7'4", is right up there with Wemby. He missed the majority of his second season last year due to an ankle injury, but he’s slated to return this year in an exciting Grizzlies frontcourt alongside No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer.

Plenty of NBA’ers stand at exactly 7 feet, including stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid. Wemby, who could win his first MVP award this year, is the NBA’s tallest superstar by far. Fall’s return takes the tallest player honor away from the Spurs’ star, though, and Edey is listed as the same height as Wemby after he was listed at 7'3" last year. Plus, Sharp could become another player that stands taller than Wemby if he finds an NBA home.

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.