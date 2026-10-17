Ranking All 30 Projected NBA Starting Lineups in 2026–27 From Worst to Best

A long summer of monumental player movement across the NBA reshaped the league’s landscape.

Teams took note of where they succeeded and, well, failed last season. With that, swift roster changes were made. Some teams tweaked their personnel and others fully upended last year’s group. Milwaukee no longer has a superstar , which makes Miami richer . Philadelphia brought in one star, which led to the greatest scorer of all time taking his talents—or, maybe, his helicopter—to town as well.

Others were more casual with their offseason approach and didn’t rock the boat or give up a ton of assets and future flexibility for short-term possibilities. We’ll find out what strategy and subsequent team worked best once the new NBA season begins on Tuesday. In the meantime, we wanted to take a look at each team around the league to see how the shuffled lineups stack up against the competition. Benches are important, but the first five is the group that sets the tone and, more often than not, finishes games.

Here’s a look at each projected starting lineup across the NBA, ranked from bottom to top:

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected starters: Darius Garland, Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, Keaton Wagler

I’m sorry to kick you while you’re down, Clippers fans. If Brandon Ingram was healthy, I promise your starting lineup wouldn’t fall last. It’s unclear how much time Ingram will miss to start the year, but his absence provides more immediate offensive opportunities for Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 pick in the draft. After the league brought the hammer down on the Clippers over the summer following the Kawhi Leonard cap circumvention saga, Wagler’s development has to be the most important thing for the franchise moving forward. Darius Garland should have a good year and Rui Hachimura will help, but Tyronn Lue’s top priority should be getting Wagler opportunities.

29. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected starters: Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee enters a new era without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The franchise chose Miami’s future-forward package of young players and draft capital over Boston’s centered around Jaylen Brown. Brown would’ve helped the team stay afloat immediately, but the Bucks made the right move. Unfortunately, that means it will be tough sledding right out of the gate. Tyler Herro brings some juice as he plays for his hometown team and Ryan Rollins could take another leap, but Milwaukee simply doesn’t have the star power anymore.

28. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected starters: Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Ty Jerome

I’m sorry Grizzlies fans, I really am excited about your team. Until we see Cameron Boozer actually dominate at the next level alongside a healthy Zach Edey, though, this Memphis group resides near the bottom compared to other first fives. Over the offseason, the franchise finally parted with Ja Morant after Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane were dealt within the past year. It’s a new era for the Grizzlies and the organization should be excited with a future All-Star in Boozer.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr. gets more scoring in Brooklyn this year with Julius Randle’s arrival | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, Day’Ron Sharpe, Egor Dëmin, Mikel Brown Jr.

The Nets should be better this season after they took Julius Randle’s contract from Minnesota. However, will the presence of Randle and Michael Porter Jr. impact the development of the franchise’s young core ? Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin’s growth should be priority No. 1. As a rookie, Brown needs to show flashes and prove that Brooklyn made the right decision taking him over other guards they passed on like Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings and Brayden Burries. As currently constructed, though, the Nets’ lineup can’t compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference, no matter how nice their new ABA-inspired jerseys look.

26. Sacramento Kings

Projected starters: Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Darius Acuff Jr., Ben Simmons, Keegan Murray

Ben Simmons apparently will start for the Kings? We’ll see how that goes in his return to the NBA. Zach LaVine is on a massive expiring contract and Domantas Sabonis has two years left on his big deal. Maybe this is the year Sacramento moves off one or both of them as the franchise pivots fully into its Darius Acuff Jr. era. The flashy guard’s development is key for the Kings, and you have to hope the surrounding team raises his floor.

25. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected starters: Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi

It’s a shame that Jeremiah Fears nor Derik Queen are likely to start for New Orleans considering they are two building blocks. New coach Jamahl Mosley will likely experiment with his rotations and opportunities will open up throughout the year. As of now, though, the Pelicans have an odd roster. We’ll see what’s in store for Zion Williamson after this year (or at the trade deadline), but him and Dejounte Murray plus Fears, Queen, Jordan Poole and Bennedict Mathurin off the bench limits offensive chances for each player due to the sheer volume of guys who need shots. The Pels may be better than last year, but the front office needs to choose a direction.

24. Charlotte Hornets

Projected starters: Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Coby White, Naz Reid, Moussa Diabaté

The Hornets went a completely different direction over the offseason by trading LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel now have the keys to the franchise, while Miller specifically needs to prove he’s capable of being the No. 1 option on a playoff team. This year might be too soon, but it’s a critical year for Miller, who’s yet to come to terms with Charlotte on a rookie extension. Coby White remains to conduct the offense, while Naz Reid was a huge addition through the Ball trade. While the Hornets may seem weak at center, that was the concern last year and Moussa Diabaté was an impactful starting big man.

23. Chicago Bulls

No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson has brought a ton of excitement to Chicago | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell, Nic Claxton

We’re all excited about No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson , but the Bulls have a pretty solid starting five outside of the prized rookie forward. Chicago could be frisky this year, likely not good enough to truly compete, but Norman Powell and Nic Claxton were strong additions over the offseason to raise the floor of the young team. Matas Buzelis could take a leap and Josh Giddey was putting up All-Star numbers before an untimely injury last year. I like what the Bulls are building.

22. Golden State Warriors

Projected starters: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Al Horford

Kristaps Porziņģis’s absence from Golden State’s starting lineup is glaring. He’s out indefinitely due to a longstanding health issue, which he discussed on Wednesday.

“I'm working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health ASAP,” he wrote in a post on his X account. “Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon.”

With his status unclear, we have to assume he’ll miss considerable time. That makes the Warriors’ starting lineup weaker after the team had an offseason where they struck out on LeBron James and other stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could bring some juice, but is that enough to maximize Steph Curry in what’s left of his career while we wait on Jimmy Butler’s return?

21. Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving will make his return to the court this season | REUTERS

Projected starters: Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford

Kyrie Irving’s return is exciting and, even if the Mavericks probably should trade him, Dallas wants to see how he helps Cooper Flagg’s continued growth into NBA superstardom. Outside of Irving and Flagg, the roster is fairly jumbled. Maybe Santi Aldama or Dereck Lively II starts instead of Daniel Gafford. Maybe No. 9 pick Morez Johnson Jr. should play next to Flagg more often than not. If new coach Dusty May can make it all work, Flagg could take the Mavs back to the playoffs sooner than anticipated. He’s that good.

20. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected starters: Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Jake LaRavia

The Lakers are fully Luka Dončić’s team with LeBron James’s departure over the offseason. The new-look roster is fully catered to Dončić’s needs and locking down Austin Reaves over the offseason was key. Walker Kessler joins the core group as Luka’s big man and lob threat after his arrival through a sign-and-trade with Utah. With Dončić and Reaves, though, there are some serious questions on the defensive end.

19. Phoenix Suns

Projected starters: Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Miles Bridges, Oso Ighodaro

Mark Williams’s injury stings, which leaves a concern for Phoenix at center. Maybe it’s Oso Ighodaro, maybe Khaman Maluach is ready to step in. Outside of that, the Suns have a solid first unit. Bridges was the big acquisition , an upgrade that came at the price of depth in Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale. Dillon Brooks had a career season last year that earned him a solid extension as one of Devin Booker’s running mates. Jalen Green was up-and-down, but he had some big moments to get the Suns into the playoffs through the play-in tournament. The franchise could move on from him, mainly due to his big $36 million player option for 2027-28. In the meantime, though, he’s a scoring threat that takes pressure off of Booker.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Who will win NBA MVP in the 2026-27 season?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; ➡️&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Victor Wembanyama&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Luka Dončić&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Nikola Jokić&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

18. Orlando Magic

Projected starters: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs

The Magic were on the verge of a massive upset, but Orlando blew a 3–1 lead on the top-seeded Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. They made no significant changes over the summer other than the hiring of Sean Sweeney as the franchise’s new coach. He should do wonders as a top assistant who was bound for a solid head coaching job. The Magic need to take the next step after a first-round exit in three straight seasons. If Franz Wagner is healthy, anything is possible. But it will be tough sledding in the loaded East.

17. Portland Trail Blazers

Ja Morant hopes to revive his career in Portland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Deni Avdija, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara

With Ja Morant’s arrival and Damian Lillard’s return, the Blazers have a wonky team . A lot of guards and it may make more sense to bring one of Morant or Lillard off the bench in favor of Jrue Holiday, but you have to think new coach Micah Nori will experiment with the new backcourt duo. Morant and Lillard next to each other makes even less sense when you consider everything Deni Avdija did with the ball in his hands last season, but it’s worth a shot, right? Donovan Clingan and Toumani Camara will have a lot on their plate defensively.

16. Atlanta Hawks

Projected starters: Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels

Believe it or not, no team had more wins over the Knicks in the playoffs than the Hawks. Atlanta will mostly run it back, but the franchise brought in Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins over the offseason as it benefitted from the Thunder’s financial situation. Dort could start, but Dyson Daniels is an elite perimeter defender, too. The Hawks are a bit clunky and offense could be a concern in a much-improved conference. However, this is still a solid team with Jalen Johnson at the center of the operation.

15. Utah Jazz

Projected starters: Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Darryn Peterson, Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkić will miss the start of the season, which makes Jaxson Hayes Utah’s interim starting center. With Kessler’s departure over the offseason, the center position is the team’s biggest question. The combination of Nurkić, Hayes and even Mo Bamba should be fine, though, as the Jazz have an extremely exciting core elsewhere. Keyonte George could make an All-Star team this year, while his new backcourt running mate Darryn Peterson enters the league with serious superstar potential. We’ll finally get to see a real sample size of Jackson in Utah, too, while Lauri Markkanen keeps doing his thing. Markkanen should sniff around All-Star territory, too, if healthy.

14. Toronto Raptors

Projected starters: Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl

Leonard’s return to Toronto steals the show, but the Raptors also had a solid 2025–26 season and took the Cavaliers—who made a trip to the Eastern Conference finals—to seven games in the first round. Scottie Barnes is a star and Leonard’s presence should only unlock his game even more. Immanuel Quickley wasn’t healthy in the playoffs and Jakob Poeltl struggled with injuries and was ineffective in the playoffs. Poeltl’s contract and the center spot is the biggest question for the Raptors, but Leonard may just be their missing piece .

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13. Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis will finally play for the Wizards, now alongside top pick AJ Dybantsa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Trae Young, Anthony Davis, AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George

The Wizards this high? Sounds crazy, I know. But if Trae Young and Anthony Davis are healthy, which is a big if, Washington has a strong first group. We have yet to see Young and AD together; they could be a dynamic duo. If that’s the case, there’s some level of concern for what that would mean for top pick AJ Dybantsa. Worst case, the rookie and future of the franchise steps into a low-pressure environment with two All-Stars to learn from and play off of. The Young and AD experiment could go very wrong, especially with Young’s huge new contract , but the Wizards are no longer a punching bag.

12. Boston Celtics

Projected starters: Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Paul George, Neemias Queta, Payton Pritchard

Three of Boston’s starters seem set in stone in Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Paul George. Neemias Queta should start as well after a career season, but Joe Mazzulla could choose Mitchell Robinson at center. After that group of four, Mazzulla has a decision to make to round out his first five. Payton Pritchard is the most likely candidate, but the Celtics could use his ballhandling and offense off the bench. If Mazzulla goes that way, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser or even Hugo González could enter the starting lineup. Pritchard deserves this opportunity , though. He would make Tatum’s life easier on offense and brings the secondary scoring the team will need without Jaylen Brown.

11. Detroit Pistons

Projected starters: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Duncan Robinson

It may not be the flashiest bunch, but Detroit has two All-Star and All-NBA players in its starting lineup with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Duren’s contract saga is over , and playing next to Cunningham makes him incredibly dangerous. Plus, the Pistons have debatably the best perimeter defender across the league in Ausar Thompson. Duren and Thompson on the floor at the same time brings considerable spacing concerns, but the arrival of John Collins and Duncan Robinson’s elite shooting should help minimize that. I mean, this team won 60 games last season!

10. Indiana Pacers

Projected starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith

The Pacers are back. Tyrese Haliburton returns this season, and the Indiana front office finally gets to see the payoff from its move for Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. Putting a dynamic center next to Haliburton and Pascal Siakam was needed after Myles Turner’s departure. The first five is deep and the Pacers should be better defensively than they were during their NBA Finals trip in 2025. Kelly Oubre Jr. off the bench was a nice offseason acquisition, too.

9. Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters a new era with the Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson

Miami’s standing in a loaded Eastern Conference remains a question, but a lineup centered around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo is scary. The Heat could use another ballhandler, but Davion Mitchell improved in that regard last season and could take another step forward with plenty of opportunity when Giannis doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Klay Thompson remains a high-level shooter while Andrew Wiggins is one of the NBA’s better two-way players.

8. Denver Nuggets

Projected starters: Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun

As long as Nikola Jokić is around, the Nuggets have a shot . Despite DeMar DeRozan signing with Denver over the offseason, head coach David Adelman confirmed he would come off the bench. That leaves the same starting group as last year, which had a net rating of 13.5 while all on the floor together. Jokić will put up silly numbers once again and Jamal Murray finally made his All-Star and All-NBA breakout last season. Denver had a quiet offseason and the Peyton Watson loss stings, but the Nuggets’ two stars surrounded by ample shooting and solid defense works. As long as everyone stays healthy.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected starters: Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson

The Cavaliers had a core four which may have grown to a full five with Watson’s arrival over the summer through a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets . Cleveland missed out on another reunion with LeBron James, but it feels like the remaining group is Finals-or-bust this season . James Harden signed a new contract and Donovan Mitchell agreed to a max extension. This is the group. You have to wonder whether Watson is enough after the Cavs were swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Maybe it’s not, but Cleveland certainly owns one of the deepest starting fives in the league.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball arrived in Minnesota over the offseason | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga

What an offseason it was for Minnesota. In comes Ball after Charlotte decided to move on and the Timberwolves had to dump Randle to make it happen. Reid, a longtime fan favorite, left in the trade with the Hornets, which left a gaping hole at forward. Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a prove-it deal with the Wolves and he enters the starting lineup. Minnesota’s first five is really good, but you have to wonder how Ball’s presence impacts the defense. The Wolves may have the right combination to make it all work with Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. On paper, it all looks great. We have yet to see Ball in the playoffs, though. For now, the vibes are great.

5. San Antonio Spurs

Projected starters: Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie

Any lineup with Victor Wembanyama is elite, but the Spurs have a great supporting cast. Stephon Castle took a step forward last year and De’Aaron Fox is still De’Aaron Fox despite some playoff struggles as he dealt with an ankle sprain. Julian Champagnie was great in San Antonio’s NBA Finals run, which led to a contract extension. Tobias Harris, who arrived over the offseason, could start. However, Champagnie brings better spacing which allows Harris to come off the bench with Dylan Harper. The Spurs should only get better as Wemby’s NBA reign looms .

4. Houston Rockets

Projected starters: Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr.

Fred VanVleet’s return is a welcomed sight for the Rockets. He can keep the offense flowing and take some pressure off Kevin Durant, which lets Amen Thompson play more free with less ballhandling duties on his plate. Thompson looks like a future star and his five-year, $208 million rookie contract extension he received over the offseason shows the franchise’s belief in him. Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and Alperen Şengün is another All-Star in the mix. The Thunder and the Spurs are the class of the Western Conference, but the Rockets have the talent to compete with them.

3. New York Knicks

Projected starters: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges

The Knicks will defend a title for the first time in 53 years and with how well New York’s group played over the playoffs, it’s impossible to look past them. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the All-Stars, but OG Anunoby had his own heroics throughout the title run. Josh Hart always makes winning plays as one of the most versatile wings in the game. Mikal Bridges can be up and down at times, but he’s the type of ironman every team wants. He hasn’t missed a game since his second year in the NBA. (And he even played in 83 regular-season games one year!) The Knicks have the most connected starting five in the league, now the issue is keeping the roster together .

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the MVP award two seasons in a row | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein

The Thunder had to make some difficult decisions over the summer with the departures of Dort, Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to keep Isaiah Hartenstein. Jalen Williams missed a majority of last season, and he takes Oklahoma City’s starting group near the top of the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the back-to-back MVP and Chet Holmgren would’ve been the Defensive Player of the Year if it weren’t for Wemby. Even if Williams misses time or another injury pops up, Ajay Mitchell keeps Oklahoma City’s first unit atop the Western Conference.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected starters: Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, V.J. Edgecombe

After a flashy offseason, the Sixers are stacked. There is a big question, though: Will this whole thing work? Joel Embiid’s health is always a question, but he said the biggest win of last season was his feeling that his longtime knee issues are in the rearview. LeBron James missed the first month of last season with the Lakers and he isn’t getting any younger, clearly, even if he’s Father Time’s best competition. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown were two top-five scorers last year, however, and now join forces on a legitimate title contender. There’s four 20-point scorers on this roster and a potential second-year leap from V.J. Edgecombe incoming. Philly is great on paper and has the depth to stay afloat when injuries pop up, but we’ll see how it all clicks on the court.

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