2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Adds Size With Duke Center

Looking at a variety of 2024 NBA Mock Drafts, it's clear the Oklahoma City Thunder is the most unpredictable team in the NBA.
This has been true of Thunder general manager Sam Presti -- he and the organization are incredibly unpredictable and there won't be much information coming from the tight-lipped franchise.
Fortunately for the Thunder, they don't have much of direction they *need* to take, and they can take nearly any archetype and position without any detriment to the team. Whether it be a sharpshooting guard, versatile wing or anchor big man, there doesn't seem to be any wrong decision.
Devin Carter, Dalton Knecht and Cody Williams have been a popular selection for draft analysts for the Thunder in their mock drafts. Thunder on SI's and draft expert Derek Parker recently dropped his NBA Mock Draft 5.0, which saw the Thunder select Duke's Kyle Filipowski to add size to the lineup.
"Flip was a highly-touted high school prospect. He put together a few pretty productive seasons with the Blue Devils, but hasn't yet fully capitalized on his potential as a 7-footer who's able to play a lot of different ways," Parker explained.
Filipowski has been a two-year starter at Duke. He recently wrapped up his second season with the program averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. From his freshman to sophomore year, his efficiency on both two- and three-pointers saw an improvement.
"There's a clear pathway to success for Flip with the Thunder in the form of backup center minutes and double big minutes with Chet Holmgren," Parker continued. "He fits the team's versatility bill with improving 3-point shooting, eight rebounds per game, three assists, some post offense and workable defense."
While Oklahoma City has little holes within their roster and finding an immediate need would be a player on the bench, bringing someone like Filipowski could make sense. He doesn't hurt any lineups, and his long-term development could help the Thunder maintain its identity with potentially helping on the boards and adding size to a versatile lineup.
"Despite not being an elite rebounder, he gives OKC more size, Chip Engelland can work on that 3-point shot, big-big actions with Chet Holmgren would be really fun. I'm skeptical he'd be impactful in Year One. But, that's a project that's well worth it for Oklahoma City," Parker said.
