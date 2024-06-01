2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Selects Tennessee Star Forward
Over the course of this NBA draft cycle, outlets have taken various angles as it pertains to the Oklahoma City Thunder and their lottery pick. Drafting at No. 12 once again, general manager Sam Presti has yet another opportunity to draft a win-now talent ready to compete immediately.
On3's James Fletcher recently released another edition of their mock draft, making projections for each of the 58 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. In the mock, the Thunder drafted Tennessee star forward Dalton Knecht with pick No. 12.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder have burst onto the scene as the 1-seed in the Western Conference playoffs despite a young core of rising stars. The stockpile of draft picks they have left to use could land complementary pieces via trade or selection as they take a step closer to a potential dynasty," Fletcher wrote.
The team won 57 games last season. They've arrived, and Presti and the Thunder can continue adding complimentary players to the squad, helping prolong the championship window. Knecht's shotmaking ability makes him a prime candidate as a player who could fit the Thunder's offensive scheme.
"Dalton Knecht is the type of player who could plug and play in this — or any — offense in the NBA. Whether picked by the Thunder to play a role in the offense or by a team trading into the spot for a go-to scorer, he promises to fill the role well early on," Fletcher continued.
Knecht had a five-year career in college baseball, though only his most recent season came playing a power conference. After two seasons at Northern Colorado, Knecht transferred to Tennessee, where he emerged as a star. He averaged 21.7 points per game in 30.6 minutes per game. He added 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers.
As Fletcher alluded to, Knecht is the perfect plug and play guy for the Thunder. He's an older draftee, so his game and shotmaking should have no issue translating early on. He could space the floor and help add additional shot creation for the team.
The level of value at pick No. 12 would be solid for Oklahoma City, who looks to return to the postseason as one of the league's best teams next season.
