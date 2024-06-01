Stiles Points: Chet Holmgren's Year Two Leap Could be Dependent on Teammates
The Oklahoma City Thunder could see Chet Holmgren pop in year two and it wouldn't be that surprising. Not only due to how great Holmgren was during his rookie season but factoring in his work ethic and the natural growth a player goes through at this stage of their careers. Having seen the NBA pictures in live action and taken what they learned and applying it all summer long.
If there is anyone that should breed no concern in their ability to develop it would be Holmgren who has only gotten better with each passing year and is a "sleep in his sneakers," guy according to Mark Daigneault who went on record to say the Gonzaga product will continuously improve.
There are certainly things Holmgren can do on his own to benefit his game - namely turn up the aggression level on offense by being willing and able to abuse smaller matchups when the opposition goes to their cross-match style. The seven-footer should be able to shoot over the smaller defender with his shooting touch or take them to the post office and drop off an easy bucket.
However, other aspects of his development will be reliant on him growing chemistry with his table setters and those guards improving as playmakers. Holmgren is too valuable of an offensive weapon to not be found even more as a pick-and-roll partner.
As the season went on passing chemistry was developed and the Gonzaga product became automatic as a lob threat in the half court. Though, there is still another gear for the Thunder to reach in using this action to their advantage.
Getting Holmgren the ball earlier on rolls or pops will only lead to good things. If the seven-footer has the advantage, he can score from all three levels on the floor. However, if the low man rotates or the foe somehow takes it away, Holmgren is a willing and able passer to redirect the ball out to his star ball handlers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to go to work now against a more scrambled defense with their tough shot making ability.
The improved passing from his guards spoon-feeding him opportunities will only make the Thunder better as an overall offense.
Year two of Holmgren is almost assuredly going to provide a leap for the sophomore individually and make the NBA fearful of what an improved Thunder team looks like who had enough talent to rip off 57 wins this past season.
Stiles Points:
- The OKC Thunder could benefit from the Brooklyn Nets being willing to pivot off players on their roster to launch a rebuild.
- Oklahoma City ended the season on a better note in the rebounding category and that could lead to success next season as the Thunder continue to grow.
- The Thunder should consider a draft night swap with the Utah Jazz to bolster their scoring off the bench and nab a talented top-ten prospect.
- With the NBA Draft right around the corner, Sam Presti actually likes this often talked down on draft class, as the Thunder are in a posiition to just swing for a contributor rather than star-hunting like other franchises.
Song of the Day: With a Little Help From My Friends by the Beatles.
