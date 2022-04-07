NBA Mock Draft: Time For A Center in Oklahoma City?
There’s only two games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 season. As the team travels to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers and Clippers, the reverse standings are getting tight.
As of now, Oklahoma City owns the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As a result, they would have the fourth-highest lottery odds if the season were to end today.
While landing a potential star with that lottery pick will be key, so will adding depth later in the round. The Thunder own two additional picks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, one from the LA Clippers and the other from the Phoenix Suns. These picks were acquired through the separate trades of Paul George and Chris Paul.
The Clippers pick is still not finalized in terms of where it will fall, but that will become more clear after the play-in tournament. The Phoenix is already solidified at No. 30, the last pick in the first round.
Recommended for You
Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. That projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that could emerge as full-time starters at some point.
With Thunder GM Sam Presti making decisions, there’s a good chance OKC could find a gem outside of the lottery in this upcoming draft.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Atlanta Hawks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
17. Indiana Pacers: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
18. Minnesota Timberwolves: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)
19. Chicago Bulls: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
20. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
21. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
22. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
23. Milwaukee Bucks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
24. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
25. Dallas Mavericks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
26. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)
27. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
28. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore (Guard | Duke)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
Williams and Montero both bring interesting skillsets to the table. Although they likely don’t have star potential, every contending team needs quality rotation pieces.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.