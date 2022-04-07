Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Time For A Center in Oklahoma City?

Although Oklahoma City will look to find a franchise-altering talent in the lottery, there’s also gems to be found later in the first round.

There’s only two games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 season. As the team travels to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers and Clippers, the reverse standings are getting tight.

As of now, Oklahoma City owns the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As a result, they would have the fourth-highest lottery odds if the season were to end today.

While landing a potential star with that lottery pick will be key, so will adding depth later in the round. The Thunder own two additional picks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, one from the LA Clippers and the other from the Phoenix Suns. These picks were acquired through the separate trades of Paul George and Chris Paul.

The Clippers pick is still not finalized in terms of where it will fall, but that will become more clear after the play-in tournament. The Phoenix is already solidified at No. 30, the last pick in the first round.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. That projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that could emerge as full-time starters at some point.

With Thunder GM Sam Presti making decisions, there’s a good chance OKC could find a gem outside of the lottery in this upcoming draft.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, Baylor

17. Indiana Pacers: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Minnesota Timberwolves: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Chicago Bulls: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Milwaukee Bucks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

24. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Dallas Mavericks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

26. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

28. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore (Guard | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

Williams and Montero both bring interesting skillsets to the table. Although they likely don’t have star potential, every contending team needs quality rotation pieces.

