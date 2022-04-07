NBA Mock Draft: Time For A Center in Oklahoma City?

Although Oklahoma City will look to find a franchise-altering talent in the lottery, there’s also gems to be found later in the first round.

There’s only two games left for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 season. As the team travels to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers and Clippers, the reverse standings are getting tight.

As of now, Oklahoma City owns the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As a result, they would have the fourth-highest lottery odds if the season were to end today.

While landing a potential star with that lottery pick will be key, so will adding depth later in the round. The Thunder own two additional picks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, one from the LA Clippers and the other from the Phoenix Suns. These picks were acquired through the separate trades of Paul George and Chris Paul.

The Clippers pick is still not finalized in terms of where it will fall, but that will become more clear after the play-in tournament. The Phoenix is already solidified at No. 30, the last pick in the first round.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. That projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that could emerge as full-time starters at some point.

With Thunder GM Sam Presti making decisions, there’s a good chance OKC could find a gem outside of the lottery in this upcoming draft.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 16. Atlanta Hawks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 17. Indiana Pacers: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports 18. Minnesota Timberwolves: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 19. Chicago Bulls: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Barbara J. Perenic / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 21. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 22. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Milwaukee Bucks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 24. Brooklyn Nets: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 25. Dallas Mavericks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 26. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 27. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 28. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Williams and Montero both bring interesting skillsets to the table. Although they likely don’t have star potential, every contending team needs quality rotation pieces.

