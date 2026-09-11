The Thunder's Championship Squad Prevails As One Of The Best Sports Teams Ever

Oklahoma City’s championship squad is not only one of the best basketball teams of all time but also one of the best teams in sports.

Last year, Oklahoma City fell short in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs and is working on growing from that experience this offseason. While this year's team will be working to get to the top of the league, just two seasons ago the Thunder displayed one of the most dominant seasons of all time.

A recent Bleacher Report article ranked the top 99 sports teams of all time, and the 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder were in the mix at No. 69.

This OKC team was special, as they had the highest point differential in league history, with a +12.8. They didn’t just beat opponents; they ran them out of the gym. They finished the year with the best record in the league at 68-14 and didn’t slow down in the playoffs. The Thunder swept the Grizzlies in the first round, and then got past two tough West opponents, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Finally, OKC would go seven games with the Indiana Pacers before finally being crowned NBA Champions for the first time in franchise history. The team's accomplishments are all that matter in the end, but the players had incredible seasons to put this historic run together.

Jalen Williams was named to the All-NBA Third Team this season as he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein also had an amazing year, averaging a double-double with 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. While multiple people on the roster had breakouts, there is definitely one that stands above the rest.

2024-25 was the year that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over the league. The Thunder star took home the scoring title, averaging 32.7 points per game, which would also end up helping him secure his first Most Valuable Player Award. He would also take home the honor of being named to the All-NBA First Team, as well as Finals MVP.

The Thunder’s championship squad is one that will be remembered forever, and with time, could start to creep up even higher on the list. However, all that means nothing this season, as the only championship that OKC is looking at is the next one. The squad will be hoping to replicate this recent success this coming season, and soon the Thunder could have two teams on that list.