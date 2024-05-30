Mock Trade: OKC Thunder Could Make Familiar Draft Night Swap to Nab Cody Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder once again own the No. 12 overall pick, a selection that has been good to the Thunder historically - including the past two drafts that saw the Thunder net a rising star in Jalen Williams and leverage the pick to climb up the board to nab rookie sensation Cason Wallace.
in the 2024 NBA Draft class, there have been mixed reviews. While most consider this a bad draft class, Oklahoma City's top decision maker Sam Presti admitted that he likes the prospects littered in the 2024 draft.
One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class is Cody Williams, the brother of Thunder rising star Jalen Williams. Can Oklahoma City find a way to grab the Colorado product with his wide range?
Just as the Thunder did last year to secure Wallace, Oklahoma City can secure their guy with a slight move up the draft board and perhaps with a familiar trade partner in Utah.
Last season, the price to pay to climb the ladder was eating Davis Bertans' contract and swapping No. 12 for 10. The only true salaries the Jazz would want to dump would be John Collins or Jordan Clarkson. While each are intriguing options, that is a lot to take on for the sake of climbing two spots for Williams.
Oklahoma City also owns a treasure chest of draft picks - including control of a protected Jazz first-round pick - that they could use to sweeten the deal for Danny Ainge and company.
Mock Trade: No. 12 and a protected future first-round pick for No. 10 and Jordan Clarkson
The Oklahoma City Thunder climb up the board to secure the Colorado wing while giving the Jazz some salary cap relief while also boosting their bench scoring with the former Sixth Man of the Year. Clarkson is owed $19 million this season and $19.2 million the following year.
Williams brings a dynamic play-finishing ability to the table with the upside to continue to develop into a high-level player while having a baseline of an NBA contributor.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.