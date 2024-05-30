Sam Presti Thinks 2024 NBA Draft is 'Pretty Good' Despite Weak Class Narratives
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and there has been a consistent narrative surrounding this draft that it is a "bad class," and that would depend on who you asked. Sure, this draft class is not designed for the tanking teams in desperate search of their long-term star. However, for teams in the middle of the lottery and beyond, you can certainly find a key contributor.
On NBA Draft Lottery night, the Oklahoma City Thunder came away with the No. 12 pick, a slot they historically have seen success with. While some may turn their nose up at this selection due to the narratives behind this class, Sam Presti revealed he is actually bullish on the 2024 NBA Draft at his end of the year exit interview.
"I like the draft. I think it's pretty good. I think every one of these is so different. One thing we know
historically is that there is good players in there, and they never go in order. Someone is going to come out of the second round, is going to have a huge impact. Someone is going to be picked in the 20s -- there's, like, a 3 percent chance or something you can get, like, a top starter or really good player in the 20s, an all-NBA player in the 20s. That's really, really hard to do, but it happens," Presti said.
While maybe the names are not as eye-popping and can't miss as some previous classes, the talent is littered throughout this draft - you just have to find it according to Presti.
"They're in there, but a big part of that is obviously you observe the players, then you evaluate them to decide, and then you have to onboard them, and then you have to develop and work with them, try to understand where they're going and how to get there," The Thunder top decision maker added.
Oklahoma City will search for the best prospect ready to make a winning impact in the June draft. While this class has a shortage of instant stars, the Thunder should have no problem finding complementary talent.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.