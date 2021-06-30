NBA Draft Board: LSU’s Cameron Thomas

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City Thunder own two picks just outside the lottery at No. 16 and No. 18 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Cameron Thomas who most recently played at LSU.

Profile:

Thomas is a walking bucket, standing at 6-foot-4 with the ability to play both guard positions. The 19-year-old will make an impact immediately at the next level, but his ceiling may not be as high as other prospects in his range.

Strengths:

Instant offense is what you’re getting with Thomas, who scored 23.0 points per game as a freshman last season. While he shot just 32.5 percent from deep, his mechanics would suggest he’ll have no problem being an effective shooter in the NBA.

Thomas can score at all three levels, making it tough for defenses to slow him down or take away parts of his game. At the next level, he should continue to have success scoring, as he’s able to score on or off the ball.

Weaknesses:

Outside of scoring, Thomas hasn’t shown much else that he can bring to the table. His defense is questionable and he hasn’t shown the ability to be a great passer, producing just 42 assists in his 29 college games.

Thomas isn’t the most athletic prospect by any means and typically plays below the rim. As the NBA continues to get bigger and stronger at every position, he will have to get extremely creative to find his shot.