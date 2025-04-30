NBA Draft: Five Early Entry Candidates to Watch For the OKC Thunder
Even as the Oklahoma City Thunder await their next opponent in the NBA Playoffs, the NBA Draft still looms.
Despite winning 68 games this season, OKC still holds two first round picks, and could add to what is already a deep roster over the summer. On Tuesday, the NBA reveled the list of players who declared as "early entrants" for the 2025 NBA Draft with a handful of names who could be targets for Sam Presti and company.
Here is a look at a few early entry candidates to watch during the draft process. Early entrants have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw from this year's class.
Liam McNeeley, Connecticut
A former 5-star recruit, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists during his lone season with the Huskies.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, the UConn standout has good size on the wing and the potential to be a solid shooter in the NBA with good spacing and coaching from Chip Engelland. NBA Draft on SI ranked McNeeley as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class.
Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's
Unlikely McNeeley, Fleming was not a high-profile recuit, but the Hawks' standout has developed into a first-round talent during his three years of college basketball.
As a junior, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, the St. Joe's standout's size, defensive versatility and shooting efficiency could make him a good fit with Mark Daigneault.
NBA Draft on SI ranked Fleming the No. 14 prospect in the class in the outlet's most recent big board.
Joan Beringer, Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)
A young prospect from France who played in Solvenia this season, Beringer averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in 46 contests.
The intriguing prospect will be 18-years-old on draft night, and even though his stats aren't eye-popping, Beringer's size and athleticism are enough to make the 6-11, 230-pound big man a potetntial first-round pick.
Noa Essengue, Ulm (Germany)
Another young French prospect who spent this season competing in one of Europe's professional basketball leages, Essengue has a similar story to Beringer.
Essengue is another athletic prospect who has the potential to be an impact defender, but the 6-9 18-year-old still needs to improve his perimeter shot. This season, Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 56% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.
Alex Condon, Florida
After helping Florida to the national championship this season as a sophomore, Condon declared for the NBA Draft.
The 6-11, 230-pound center averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in 2024-25, shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc. The Gators' standout still has improvements to make on offense before becoming a regular rotation player in the NBA, but already showcases impressive defensive potential.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.