NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Live Updates
The long-awaited 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is here.
Fourteen NBA teams will be waiting with bated breath to see if they’ve won the coveted top 2022 prize.
Here are the live results for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery:
*Results will be updated as they are announced
No. 1 Orlando Magic
No. 2 Oklahoma City Thunder
No. 3 Houston Rockets
No. 4 Sacramento Kings
No. 5 Detroit Pistons
No. 6 Indiana Pacers
No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers
No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers (New Orleans Pelicans)
No. 9 San Antonio Spurs
No. 10 Washington Wizards
No. 11 New York Knicks
No. 12 Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma City Thunder)
No. 13 Charlotte Hornets
No. 14 Cleveland Cavaliers
The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.
