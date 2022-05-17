NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Live Updates

InsideTheThunder.com will be posting live updates along with the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery as 14 teams hope they land the coveted top pick.

The long-awaited 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is here.

Fourteen NBA teams will be waiting with bated breath to see if they’ve won the coveted top 2022 prize.

Here are the live results for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery:

*Results will be updated as they are announced

No. 1 Orlando Magic

No. 2 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 3 Houston Rockets

No. 4 Sacramento Kings

No. 5 Detroit Pistons

No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers (New Orleans Pelicans)

No. 9 San Antonio Spurs

No. 10 Washington Wizards

No. 11 New York Knicks

No. 12 Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma City Thunder)

No. 13 Charlotte Hornets

No. 14 Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.