NBA Mock Draft: Analyst Lists Multiple Prospects For OKC Thunder For 'Team Needs'
The NBA draft cycle is winding down. After a year of mock drafts, speculation and rising and falling stocks from prospects, all will come to an end in a week as the two-day draft event will bring the 2024 cycle to a close.
For the Oklahoma City Thunder, predicting their move with the No. 12 pick feels impossible. They've been known to take picks on young project players, older prospects ready to win now and even trade a few slots to secure their prospect.
On3's James Fletcher III released an updated mock draft, using each pick to address team fit and needs. He offered a few selections -- with a main pick being someone who addresses need, with a best-case pick and another fit.
For the Thunder, the initial pick was Duke's Kyle Filipowski, who has been sent to Oklahoma City in a handful of prominent mock drafts at this point. The 7-foot, 230-pound big man is a "veteran, rebounding forward," which happens to fit the bill of a Thunder need.
Filipowski spent two seasons at Duke, averaging 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while sporting a Blue Devils jersey. While he shot 28 percent from beyond the arc during his freshman campaign, that number rose to 35 percent in his sophomore season, coming on a similar volume.
The Duke star was a two-year starter, appearing in 72 games. While he's not the most physical big man available or the best rebounder, he can provide a boost in that area while maintaining versatility within the Thunder's roster.
Fletcher also listed three other players for the Thunder, with Tidjan Salaun being the best-case selection -- as he could very well be a top-ten selection. Two other fits listed are Tristan da Silva and Ron Holland.
Evidently, any of the four players have high upside and could eventually be rotational players in Oklahoma City.
