NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add International, Collegiate Prospects
The NBA regular season is nearing its end, meaning the NBA Draft will be a become a bigger topic of conversation aroud the league.
Additionally, with the NCAA Tournament starting on Tuesday, a number of draft prospects will be on display for a massive national audience.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released an updated mock draft ahead of the NCAA Tournament, with the Oklahoma City Thunder landing one pick in the first round. Sam Presti and company also have a chance to land a lottery selection if the Philadelphia 76ers pick falls outside of the top six.
In Wasserman's most recent mock draft, though, OKC's first pick was French forward Noah Penda at No. 17.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Penda has ideal size and versatility to play in the Thunder's scheme. In 21 games this season with Le Mans, a French professional team, Penda is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Wasserman compared the 20-year-old prospect to Nicolas Batum in his mock draft.
"Noah Penda's production has brought attention to versatility that's becoming an easy draw," Wasserman wrote. "Showcasing the passing and two-way playmaking that can allow him to impact games without scoring. Offense will rarely run through him, but NBA teams will picture a role for a 6'8" forward who can make open threes, facilitate and move/react defensively."
Penda is ranked the No. 23 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
In the second round, Wasserman slotted Florida State forward Jamir Watkins to the Thunder at No. 44 overall.
Watkins, a fifth-year college player, averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Seminoles this season. In his second year at FSU, Watkins earned All-ACC honors.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Watkins started his career at Virginia Commonwealth before transferring to Florida State for his final two years of eligibility. Playing for VCU, Watkins missed the entire 2021-22 season with an injury, but seems to have recovered over the past three years.
Watkins' size and production make him an intriguing second round fit for the Thunder, who have had success finding gems towards the end of the draft.
