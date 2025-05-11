NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Pair of Versatile Prospects in First Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be in the midst of a heated series against the Denver Nuggets, but the NBA Draft is still just over a month away.
The combine is set to begin on Monday, while the lottery is also set for May 12. As teams prepare for the draft with the aforementioned predraft events, scouts continue to evaluate prospects.
For the Thunder, OKC has the potential to add depth to what was already one of the NBA's best rosters as the team currently holds two first round picks in this summer's draft.
In a recent mock draft from Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports, the writer paired Michigan forward Danny Wolf with the Thunder at pick No. 15 overall.
In his lone season with the Wolverines, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range. Listed at 7-feet tall and 250 pounds, Wolf spent the first two seasons of his college career at Yale before transferring to Michigan.
Wolf's versatility seemingly makes him a good fit in OKC's offense, as his blend of size and passing ability are similar to the team's other big men.
"Wolf is a fluid mover as a "point center" and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense," Salerno wrote. "His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available."
With the No. 24 overall selection, Salerno paired international prospect Ben Saraf with the Thunder.
Saraf, a 6-foot-5 guard, is lauded for his playmaking ability and could catch Sam Presti's eye just like other prospects with size and passing acuman have. Saraf would likely be even more of an upside swing than Josh Giddey or Nikola Topic, but the 19-year-old has the skillset to develop into a solid role player.
"Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since," Salerno wrote. "The Thunder are in a position where they don't have any glaring needs, so taking a swing on an international prospect, like they did last summer, could be in play here."
In 16 EuroCup games this season, Saraf averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.